U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,939.39
    -1.87 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,635.73
    +39.39 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,980.03
    -34.86 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.89
    +1.31 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.95
    -1.30 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    +12.60 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    22.87
    +0.54 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    +0.0055 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4460
    -0.0670 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0087 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3390
    -0.6210 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,812.46
    -165.73 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.76
    -7.27 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dehumidifier for Bathrooms & Kitchens (FJK-206)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic means of maintaining the humidity level in a kitchen or bathroom," said an inventor, from Boynton Beach, Fla., "so I invented the SELF SUSTAINING REMOTE CONTROLLED DEHUMIDIFIER. My design would offer ambient air humidity control to eliminate moisture and mold growth."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved dehumidifier for under bathroom and/or kitchen sinks. In doing so, it helps to maintain lower levels of ambient air humidity. As a result, it helps to reduce the growth of mold and mildew and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-dehumidifier-for-bathrooms--kitchens-fjk-206-301694195.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Briefs: Top Dog coloring contest winners announced

    News from Marion County and Ohio.

  • 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

    Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.

  • 11 Best Deals on Holiday Decorations You Can Find at Costco

    Between the food and the gifts, decorations can sometimes be overlooked when it comes to the holidays. However, if you're hosting, it's nice to have some holiday garnishes on display around the house....

  • Man spends over £10K creating spectacular Christmas light display at his home

    Nigel Watkinson has used more than 30,000 lightbulbs to create the festive illuminations.

  • Melissa & Joe Gorga’s New House Has the Most Stunning (and Massive) Kitchen

    Melissa Gorga’s dream kitchen is finally finished. As The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her husband, Joe Gorga, started the process of building their new home, Melissa explained that having a “big kitchen” was incredibly important to her (see video above). Now, as Melissa showed in a December 4 Instagram video, the room is complete — and it’s not only spacious but also incredibly stunning. The kitchen features bright white cabinets, sleek countertops, light wood floors and shelve

  • 7 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Pantry

    There's something so pleasing about a well-designed and organized pantry -- and fortunately, you don't need to spend a lot to create an Instagram-worthy storage space. Holiday Spending: Get Top...

  • GitLab stock soars more than 15% as results, outlook top Street view

    GitLab Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the DevOps software company's quarterly results and forecast surpassed Wall Street expectations.

  • Nexus Mutual Hit With $3M in Ethereum Exposure to Orthogonal Trading Default

    Crypto insurance protocol Nexus Mutual is the latest firm to get hit with the knock-on effects of FTX's collapse last month.

  • Barclays names Currie as chief operating officer in management reshuffle

    LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays said it had appointed Alistair Currie as chief operating officer on Wednesday, replacing Mark Ashton-Rigby, in a management reshuffle by Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan. Currie had headed the lender's consumer banking and payments business, and will be replaced in that role by Vim Maru, who joins from Lloyds Banking Group. The move elevates an executive from the bank's consumer business to one of its most powerful roles, at an inflection point in the long-running debate over resource allocation between that business and Barclays' glitzier but riskier investment bank.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 7th

    IMBBY, ISNPY and BAESY made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 7, 2022.

  • SKF Explores Sale of Aerospace Business After Cevian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- SKF AB is exploring a sale of its aerospace operations, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Swedish industrial group trims peripheral businesses after activist Cevian Capital pushed for change.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Mar

  • AT&T exec says this trend should give investors ‘confidence’

    AT&T shares only registered one annual gain in the past five full calendar years. But after years of disappointment, the company is slowly winning favor.

  • Treasury Yields Leap as US Services Data Add Fuel to Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries tumbled Monday as stronger-than-expected US economic data added fuel to traders’ bets on how high the Federal Reserve’s interest-rates hikes will go.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is

  • This One-Word Secret Can Lower the Tax Hit on Your IRA RMDs

    Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Surging To A Fresh High On Its Imago Buyout Plans?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company announced its acquisition of Imago, a bone marrow diseases company? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time

    The former wonder boy could be behind bars for the rest of his life, according to U.S. federal sentencing guidelines.

  • Philippines inflation at 14-year high, backs case for 50 bps rate hike

    Philippine annual inflation surged to a 14-year high in November driven mainly by higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, with the pickup in prices seen supporting the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month. Costlier vegetables drove food inflation up to 10.0% in November from a year earlier, the fastest pace since September 2018, due to supply constraints caused by a typhoon. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the core CPI rose 6.5%, faster than October's 5.9%.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond is probably having another awful holiday season: Analyst

    It looks like Bed Bath & Bust this holiday season.

  • Film Academy Financials Reflect A Rocky Fiscal Year

    Investment income crashed, awards expense rose, museum operating costs kicked in: All in all, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has had a rocky time of it, according to its just-released financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. As the dust settled, net assets fell to $844.5 million from $893.8 […]

  • Dow Jones Leaders Caterpillar, Home Depot Headline These Best Stocks To Watch

    Dow Jones leaders Caterpillar and Home Depot are approaching new buy points, headlining today's best stocks to watch.