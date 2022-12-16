U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,836.62
    -59.13 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,739.78
    -462.44 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,671.10
    -139.43 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.82
    -24.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.53
    -1.58 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +13.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4660
    +0.0160 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3600
    -1.3800 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,822.13
    -575.73 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.60
    -16.87 (-4.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dehumidifier for Bathrooms (CTK-639)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to collect additional water in the bathroom to assist when flushing during water shortages," said an inventor, from Macedon, N.Y., "so I invented the DEHUMIDIFIER EMPTYING INTO TOILET. My green design could help to save water and money for households."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved dehumidifier for bathrooms. In doing so, it enables water to be automatically collected for use in flushing a toilet, cleaning or watering plants. As a result, it helps to conserve water during water shortages and it could help to reduce water bills. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-639, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-dehumidifier-for-bathrooms-ctk-639-301692752.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped While Nikola Soared Friday

    After soaring nearly 14% in early trading, Nikola shares were holding on to a gain of 7.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Investors in hydrogen production company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are moving that stock in the other direction after the announcement, however, with shares down 4% at that time. Nikola and Plug Power said yesterday they were initiating a strategic partnership intended to expand the use of hydrogen fuel.

  • Texas Has an Obvious, Affordable Fix for Its Electricity Problem

    Almost two years after a brutal winter storm cut electricity supply to millions of Texans and took hundreds of lives, the state is contemplating fundamental fixes to its electricity market design. Texas has implemented the first phase of its power market reform, which involved winterizing power plants and gas-related infrastructure. The second phase of its market reform is now under way: The Public Utility Commission of Texas commissioned a report from a consulting firm to review a few market design proposals, all of which have to do with managing supply.

  • Microsoft hires former Biden official as chief sustainability officer

    The National Security Council's former senior director for climate and energy will join the Redmond software giant in January.

  • All Stock Chart Bases Are Price Declines, But How Deep Is Too Deep?

    "Trade the market you have, not the one you want," is an adage among traders, often echoed on IBD Live, but one that indeed bears repeating for stock chart reading. When you have moved much of your portfolio to cash, it can be tempting to spring on the first halfway decent pattern that appears in your screens. After sitting on...

  • Mark Carney’s investment fund accused of deforestation

    Mark Carney has been accused of climate hypocrisy after his investment company was revealed to have cleared vast swathes of tropical forest in Brazil.

  • Keystone pipeline break spilled diluted bitumen, complicating cleanup

    (Reuters) -The oil spilled from TC Energy Corp's ruptured Keystone pipeline was diluted bitumen, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday, adding complications to the cleanup. The 622,000 barrels per day (bpd) pipeline was shut last week after it spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas, including into a creek. Bitumen tends to sink in water, making it harder to collect than oils that float.

  • Competitors Unite? Nikola, Plug Power Team Up for the Good of Hydrogen.

    Hydrogen rivals Nikola and Plug Power are teaming up in an unusual deal to advance the hydrogen economy. Nikola (Ticker: NKLA) makes battery- and hydrogen-powered semi-trucks and has an energy solutions division; Power Plug (PLUG) develops hydrogen-fuel cell systems that replace conventional engines and even batteries. Plug will buy 75 of Nikola’s Tre trucks powered by fuel cells that use hydrogen gas to generate electricity.

  • Market Red but 3 Solars Shine Bright Green

    Over the past few months, the solar industry has been outperforming the market. Today we dive into the reasons that out performance may continue.

  • 7 Rooms in Your House Worth Investing In the Most

    Each room in your home has its own special attributes that make it worth investing in, but do you know which rooms give you the most back with your investment? GOBankingRates spoke to real estate pros...

  • Nikola to sell up to 75 hydrogen-powered trucks to Plug Power

    Plug Power will attach its liquid hydrogen tankers to Nikola's trucks, whose deliveries will begin next year, to transport green hydrogen fuel across North America. The company will also provide a liquefaction system for Nikola's hydrogen hub project in Buckeye, Arizona, which will produce 30 metric tons per day of the gas initially, and scale up to 150 metric tons per day.

  • California Slashes Rooftop Solar Incentives in Blow to Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- California will sharply reduce the incentive that encouraged more than a million homeowners and businesses to install rooftop solar panels and cemented the Golden State as a green energy pioneer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkState regulators unanimo

  • 6 House Items Buyers Never Regret

    Items for your home, decor or necessity, are the kind of purchase that crops up more often than you'd think. Not only do things break a lot, but we've all been on that harrowing Target trip where more...

  • Sydney Based Researchers Announce Lithium Ion Battery Rival

    University of Sydney researchers have announced a new type of sodium-sulfur battery that could hold up to four times the capacity of a conventional lithium ion model

  • 20 Countries That Produce the Most Greenhouse Gases

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twenty countries that produce the most greenhouse gases. For more countries, take a look at 5 Countries That Produce the Most Greenhouse Gases. The onset of the industrial revolution from the late 1700s to the early 1860s and then the onset of the second industrial […]

  • First Solar (FSLR) Inks Agreement for Series 7 Solar Modules

    First Solar (FSLR) inks a deal with National Grid Renewables involving the supply of 1.6 GW of Series 7 thin-film solar modules.

  • Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation

    A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin's fire service said two people were slightly injured.

  • Whale injured by ship makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii

    Moon used only her pectoral fins to travel to Hawaii, where she is now "completely emaciated and covered in whale lice" – and according to one local professional diver, even being followed by sharks.

  • Why humans walk on two legs: a close look at chimpanzees puts some old theories to the test

    Issa chimpanzees live in a woodland dominated environment interspersed with riparian forests, grasslands, and rocky out-crops. Photo: R. Drummond-Clarke/GMERCThere’s no trait that distinguishes humans from all other mammals more clearly than the way we walk. Human habitual bipedalism – obligatory walking on two legs – has long been a defining trait of our species, as well as our ancestors as far back as 4.5 million years ago. Science’s growing understanding of chimpanzee culture, communication a

  • Here's how many jobs Meta is bringing to Georgia with new solar projects

    Facebook and Instagram’s parent company is doubling down renewable energy investments in the Peach State. Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), in partnership with energy company Silicon Ranch Corp. and Georgia-based utility company Walton Electric Membership Corp., will construct three new solar facilities in Georgia totaling 560 megawatts, a news release announced. Negotiations are still pending with the local governments, a Meta spokesperson said in an email.

  • More than a thousand tropical fish die as AquaDom aquarium bursts in Berlin

    Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m.