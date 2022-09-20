U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,838.22
    -61.67 (-1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,544.39
    -475.29 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,377.23
    -157.79 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.53
    -28.31 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    -1.48 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.20
    -7.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.19 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    -0.0061 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5400
    +0.0500 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1358
    -0.0079 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6380
    +0.4200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,899.29
    -118.99 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.79
    -7.24 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dental Tool for Checking Teeth Mobility (DAL-147)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dental hygienist and I wanted to create an improved way to check mobility of teeth within the oral cavity," said an inventor, from Forney, Texas, "so I invented the GRIP-IT. My design would promote a proper assessment of the patient while eliminating the use of blunt tools."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved tool for dentists and dental hygienists. In doing so, it offers a safer way to check for tooth mobility. As a result, it may reduce the amount of tooth fractures and it could save time during a dental visit. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dentists, dental hygienists, dental students, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-dental-tool-for-checking-teeth-mobility-dal-147-301626791.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls as Traders Wait For Looming Central Bank Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell ahead of several global interest-rate decisions that are expected to see further monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsThe Fed and other central b

  • Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings

    Check out our positional fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season!

  • Bluebird Bio Gets FDA Approval for $3 Million Gene Therapy, Breaking Its Own Price Record

    The news sent the shares sharply higher in premarket trading, but they had lost those gains, and more, by early afternoon.

  • FDA advisory committee to review three cancer drugs this week

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet this week to discuss three cancer therapies. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to meet Wednesday to vote whether the benefits of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s treatment of patients with certain types of non-small cell lung cancer outweigh the risks. The same day the committee is also set to discuss Pepaxto, Oncopeptides AB' investigational multiple myeloma treatment that received an accelerated approval in early 2021.

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine?

    The company has generated billions in sales from this product alone, although many investors now think this tailwind will soon end, as the demand for coronavirus vaccines could drop substantially starting next year. The company is currently working on another promising vaccine that may not become nearly as successful as Comirnaty, but could generate at least $1 billion in annual sales if approved. Let's look into this program and what it could mean for Pfizer.

  • A Chronic Disease Still Waiting for a Drug

    As biotech companies take new shots at fatty liver disease, investor skepticism and potential payoffs are high.

  • Can This Tiny Biotech Take On Pfizer?

    Undaunted by a potential battle with a goliath like Pfizer, Prometheus is developing PRA023, an experimental treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus' candidate could eventually generate billions in annual revenue, but it will have to overcome PF-06480605, a similar candidate from Pfizer. Can Prometheus take on Pfizer in the lucrative space for inflammatory bowel disease treatments?

  • 'Can’t work at a desk': What it's like to be out of work with Long COVID

    It’s been more than 2.5 years and Americans are still suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, otherwise known as Long COVID, and it's forced many out of the labor force.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Newly Listed Virax Biolabs Launches Monkeypox Antigen Rapid Test

    Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX) has announced the distribution of a Monkeypox Antigen Rapid Test Kit launched in the European markets accepting the CE mark. The specialized diagnostic kits can be found by contacting the company’s sales representatives. Founded in 2013, in July 2022, Virax Biolabs concluded its initial public offering of 1.35 million shares at $5.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $6.75 million. The test kits are for use in point-of-care settings. They can help heal

  • If You Have Any of These Colgate Toothpastes, Get Rid of Them, FDA Warns

    Few daily rituals hold quite as much importance as brushing your teeth. Besides being a grooming requirement essential for keeping your breath fresh, research has also shown that it can have a significant impact on your long-term health as well. In most cases, the only harm that can come from picking up your toothbrush is the result of doing something wrong during the twice-a-day cleaning ritual. But now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that anyone with certain Colgate toothpastes

  • Gilead (GILD) Drugs Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Label Expansion

    Gilead's (GILD) COVID-19 treatment Veklury and CAR T-cell therapy Yescarta get positive CHMP recommendation for additional indications.

  • Sanofi (SNY) Gets CHMP Nod for Enjaymo in Hemolytic Anemia

    The CHMP recommends authorizing Sanofi's (SNY) Enjaymo as a treatment for hemolytic anemia in patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD). The CHMP endorses SNY's RSV vaccine for use in infants.

  • This Dreaded COVID Side Effect "Is Increasing," New Study Says

    In many ways, the past two and a half years of life under the COVID-19 pandemic have felt like an eternity. From all the ways we've changed our daily lives to the risks we now face whenever we venture outside our doors, it can still feel like the virus is a presence we can't seem to shake. But now, as many of the last health precautions are lifted and public life is beginning to normalize, there's evidence that new threats from COVID are emerging—including one side effect that a new study says "

  • When is the best time to get a flu shot? Here’s what doctors say.

    When should you get a flu shot? And can you get a flu shot at the same time as the Omicron booster? Here’s what experts say.

  • Fauci fears ‘anti-vaxxer attitude’ could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases

    Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S. “I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population . . . might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci…

  • What is a 'late-term abortion'? Experts explain

    What does the term “late-term abortion” refer to and why do people get one? Here’s what you need to know.

  • 'Out of control' STD situation prompts call for changes

    Sharply rising cases of some sexually transmitted diseases — including a 26% rise in new syphilis infections reported last year — are prompting U.S. health officials to call for new prevention and treatment efforts. “It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.,” said Dr. Leandro Mena of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases. Infections rates for some STDs, including gonorrhea and syphilis, have been rising for years.

  • Is the pandemic really over?

    President Biden says so. Some experts are skeptical.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • bluebird's (BLUE) Gene Therapy Gets FDA Nod for CALD

    bluebird's (BLUE) Syskona (eli-cel) gets FDA approval for early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients less than 18 years of age.