InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Cake Pan (CCT-4737)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved pan to make sure cakes bake level," said an inventor, from Lucasville, Ohio, "so I invented LEVEL- BAKES. My design would eliminate wastage of cakes that are thick/unlevel in the center."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for a cake pan. In doing so, it enables the user to create level cakes each and every time. As a result, it offers an alternative to using traditional cake pans and tools to make a cake level and it could save time and energy in the kitchen. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, bakeries and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4737, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

