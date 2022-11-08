U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Lighter (TRO-697)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more reliable lighter that can be utilized in windy and rainy conditions," said an inventor, from Calgary, AB, Canada, "so I invented the ULTRAFIRE. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional arc and butane lighters."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a lighter. In doing so, it ensures that the lighter is reliable in any condition. As a result, it helps to prevent the flame from being extinguished by wind or rain and it increases convenience and safety. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts, individuals who smoke, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-697, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-a-lighter-tro-697-301669313.html

SOURCE InventHelp

