InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Paddle/Oar (SGJ-144)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - "I wanted to create an improved paddle/oar that would provide easy and optimum propulsion of a water vessel with less work and maneuvering," said an inventor, from Clinton, Utah, "so I invented the ONE WAY PADDLE OR ORE. My design would completely eliminate the standard rotation and lifting required of conventional oars."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a specialized paddle/oar for use with a canoe, kayak or other boat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to swing an oar. As a result, it reduces splashing water and it could reduce effort and strain. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for canoe, kayak and other boat owners and enthusiasts. Additionally, it can be offered in three different lengths.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGJ-144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-a-paddleoar-sgj-144-301526314.html

SOURCE InventHelp

