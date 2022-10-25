U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Flyswatter (SOG-401)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to disinfect a flyswatter after making a kill," said an inventor, from Stockton, Calif., "so I invented the FLY ANNIHILATOR. My design eliminates the hassle of searching for sanitizing wipes to clean the swatter."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for a flyswatter. In doing so, it ensures that the swatter can be cleaned and sanitized after use. As a result, it increases sanitation and convenience. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SOG-401, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-a-flyswatter-sog-401-301656206.html

SOURCE InventHelp

