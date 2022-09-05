U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.11
    +2.24 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.50
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.07
    +0.19 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9944
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4760
    -0.0990 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,776.06
    -84.81 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.28
    -4.39 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Backpacks (NAM-171)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to redistribute the weight of stored items when carrying a backpack," said an inventor, from Jeffersonville, Ind., "so I invented the ANNAVAIG. My design would enhance comfort and it could help to alleviate back and shoulder strain."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for a backpack. In doing so, it helps to evenly distribute the weight of the stored items. As a result, it reduces strain and discomfort and it could help to prevent back pain and poor posture. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for students and other individuals who utilize backpacks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-backpacks-nam-171-301617393.html

SOURCE InventHelp

