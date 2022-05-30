U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.12
    +2.05 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2659
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5450
    +0.4600 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,695.10
    +1,472.61 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.13
    +42.63 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Device for Storing Masks (TLP-105)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep your face mask clean and readily accessible when not in use," said an inventor, from Cedar City, Utah, "so I invented the MASK- ATIZER. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides an effective way to store masks when not in use. It also ensures that the masks are clean and sanitized. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it helps to prevent lost, forgotten and unsanitary masks. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-105, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-device-for-storing-masks-tlp-105-301556261.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Is Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) a Worthy Investment Choice?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Global Equity Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Capital’s Global Equity Composite posted a total U.S. dollar return of -9.19% gross of fees (-9.28% net of fees), compared to […]

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months as traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.11, or 1%, to $116.18 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week. The EU is meeting on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Brent Crude Hits $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a two-month high as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseBrent crude r

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Analysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reconfigured the global oil market, with African suppliers stepping in to meet European demand and Moscow, stung by Western sanctions, increasingly tapping risky ship-to-ship transfers to get its crude to Asia. The reroutings mark the biggest supply-side shakeup of the global oil trade since the U.S. shale revolution altered the shape of the market around a decade ago and suggest Russia will be able to navigate a European Union (EU) oil ban, provided Asia and China continue to buy its crude.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tes

  • Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • Global Stocks Rise as China Signals Stimulus for Shanghai

    International stocks rose Monday, extending a rally that has pared some of this year’s losses, while U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

  • Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChin

  • Former exec sues CIBC for $1 million over sexual, racial discrimination

    The London office of one of Canada's top banks Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has been accused of operating a hostile and degrading environment for women, according to a discrimination claim by a former executive at the firm. Zhuofang Wei, who worked as an executive director at CIBC for nearly two years between 2018 and 2020, is suing CIBC for 800,000 pounds ($1 million) for lost earnings and damages, alleging she was subjected to sexual and racial discrimination by managers. Wei said she was dismissed by CIBC in March 2020 after she objected to taking on a new role without an increase in pay.

  • I Don't Have a 401(k) and I Don't Care. Here's Why

    A 401(k) can be a great retirement savings tool if you have access to one, especially if your employer matches some of your contributions. Since I'm self-employed, I don't have access to a 401(k). This is a special type of retirement account only available to self-employed workers, and while it doesn't come with an employer match, it has other valuable benefits.

  • These 2 HSA Misconceptions Could Cost You a Lot of Money

    If you're enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan, it definitely pays to look at opening and funding a health savings account, or HSA. As is the case with a traditional IRA or 401(k) plan, the money you contribute to an HSA goes in on a pre-tax basis. Withdrawals are also tax-free when used for qualified healthcare expenses, similar to how Roth retirement plans work.

  • Volkswagen CEO defends operations in China's Xinjiang, Handelsblatt reports

    Volkswagen plans to continue operations at its plant in China's Xinjiang region despite reports of human rights violations there, the chief executive said in comments published by the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday. The German carmaker, which has a joint venture with China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor, has since 2013 run a plant in Urumqi, the capital of the western region where Western nations and rights groups say ethnic Uyghurs face torture and detention. "I believe that the presence of SAIC Volkswagen leads to the situation improving for people," Chief Executive Herbert Diess was quoted as saying.

  • Meta’s German Oculus Blockade Has Startups Facing Harsh Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s ongoing battle with German regulators has created a stumbling block for the country’s nascent virtual reality industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseLocal startu

  • 'The value of education has to be redefined,' Chegg CEO says

    Higher education has taken a beating over the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic, including a decline in student enrollment and concerns over college affordability.

  • 6 Budgeting Tips Every Retiree Needs To Know

    Budgeting doesn't end when you enter into retirement. The length of retirement is unknown and it's critical that retirees do not run out of money in their later years. See: 25 Things To Sell When...