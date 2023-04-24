InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Drink Garnish (LGT-411)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more sanitary and effective way to dispense fruit juice into a cocktail, so I invented this, " said an inventor from Las Vegas, NV. "My eye-catching device eliminates the mess associated with manually squeezing a lime, lemon or orange into a drink."

This compact, portable and easy to use patent-pending invention reduces the need to manually squeeze a lemon, lime or orange into the user's cocktail. In doing so, it reduces the mess and sticky fingers associated with this process, allowing the user a more sanitary way to enjoy a drink. The device's unique and novel design will enhance the look of any beverage or cocktail, as well as provide a tropical atmosphere. Additionally, the device can come in color, logo, or pattern. It can also fit into a "bar caddy" along with straws, napkins, etc. for fast and easy use.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-411, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

