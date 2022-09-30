U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,624.69
    -15.78 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,002.08
    -223.53 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,716.56
    -20.95 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.25
    +12.32 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.63
    -1.60 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.90
    +2.30 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.32 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7540
    +0.0070 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1150
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6900
    +0.2470 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,712.66
    +457.61 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.79
    +6.36 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Drywall Finishing Products (SCO-220)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and needed a better way to finish drywall joints and prevent cracks after painting," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the LEVEL 5. My design would save time and it would provide a smoother finish."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides new finishing products for drywall. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to conventional drywall corner channels and tape. As a result, it allows joint compound to better adhere to the materials and it would ensure a smooth finish on drywall/sheetrock. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for drywall installers and finishers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-drywall-finishing-products-sco-220-301636199.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Houzz Tour: Spanish Colonial Home Gets a Colorful Makeover (16 photos)

    Designer Alison Kandler and this homeowner have similar tastes in interior design. “She loves color and pattern as much as I do,” Kandler says. “The more whimsical and fun it is, the more we both are going to like it.” This became evident to the homeowner a few years ago when she was searching Los Angeles-area...

  • Alternative Energy Stock Bulls Should Target

    The fuel cell manufacturer is flashing a historically bullish signal on the charts

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    Industry officials said there is a lack of clarity concerning a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau move to combat potential discrimination in banking services. A U.S. News article on Thursday about the CFPB incorrectly said the move was by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in one instance. A photograph of Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood accompanied a U.S. News article on Thursday about voters in Chicago.

  • Citadel CEO says 60/40 portfolio more attractive after yields spike

    Recent increases in U.S. Treasury yields are likely to improve the attractiveness of investment strategies such as the 60/40 portfolio, said Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market-making firms. "The 60/40 portfolio is much better today than at any point in recent time," he told an investment conference in New York on Wednesday, referring to the common investment strategy, which splits allocations between stocks and bonds on a 60%/40% basis to mitigate risk. The strategy has been badly hit this year amid declines in prices for both stocks and bonds.

  • Bitcoin's 6-Month Put-Call Skew Continuing to Climb

    Bitcoin's (BTC) six-month put-call skew, which measures the richness of puts relative to calls, is continuing to climb and indicates persistent demand for downside protection, even as BTC remains resilient in the face of traditional market turmoil. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Rick Hough: How Silvercrest Grew Into a $32 Billion Wealth Manager

    The head of a publicly held family office discusses going global, fueling growth via financial incentives for employees, and what might turn the market around.

  • Masco (MAS) Stock Jumps 6.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Masco (MAS) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • Retirement is a lot harder now. Here's how people are making it work

    Whether it's going back to work part time, moving in with roommates or making do with less, older Americans are getting creative about retirement.

  • Gartner (IT) Gains 14% in the Past 3 Months: Here's How

    Gartner (IT) has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks.

  • Turbulent Times Are Here to Stay. How to Invest for the Next Decade.

    The investment landscape is shifting. Here’s how to build a plan for long-term success—along with some stocks, bonds, and funds that can help you reach your goals.

  • Garmin (GRMN) Enhances Outdoor Segment With inReach Messenger

    Garmin (GRMN) introduces a communication-focused device named inReach Messenger for two-way texting, location sharing and SOS sending.

  • With Rising Interest Rates, Here Is How Billionaires Like Bezos Are Still Investing In Real Estate, And You Can Too

    Real estate investors saw a surge of opportunity between 2020 and 2021 with record low interest rates, allowing for more aggressive buying opportunities and a competitive market. With the Fed and Jerome Powell taking interest rates to an unfavorable level and home prices still largely elevated, real estate investing just became much harder. Current mortgage rates are above 7% making the traditional approach to single-family home investing feel out of reach. A $400,000 home with a 2.5% interest r

  • Activant Capital Is Seeking at Least $500 Million For New Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Activant Capital is seeking to raise at least $500 million for a new growth-equity fund, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Marke

  • Wall Street Says Ignore the Treasury Rally. Fed Hikes Won’t Stop

    (Bloomberg) -- Some big bond investors say don’t be deceived by the Treasury market’s torrid rally Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapThe hawkish signals still coming out of the Federal Reserve

  • EU antitrust regulators set Nov. 8 deadline for Microsoft, Activision decision

    EU antitrust regulators will decide by Nov. 8 whether to clear Microsoft Corp's proposed $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, according to a European Commission filing on Friday. The deal, the biggest in the gaming industry, will help the U.S. software company better compete with leaders Tencent and Sony. The Commission is likely to do the latter because of recent regulatory concerns over deals by Big Tech, sources familiar with the matter said.

  • Supply-Chain Tech Startup Noodle.ai Gets Fresh Corporate Backing

    The venture arms of Honeywell and ServiceNow have invested in Noodle Analytics, a software company that finds ways to speed up product shipments. Previous investors include Dell and Mitsubishi.

  • Hurricane Ian victims now have until early 2023 for tax deadlines, including extensions on this year’s income-tax returns, IRS says

    The IRS has already pushed back the filing deadlines for other natural disasters, including Hurricane Fiona victims in Puerto Rico.

  • Fed Must Press On Despite Global Market Volatility, Evans Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve must keep pushing interest rates higher to contain inflation despite rising volatility in global financial markets, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Di

  • European shares tumble on recession angst, grim German inflation data

    European shares tumbled on Thursday as relief from the Bank of England's bond buy-back plan to soothe distressed markets fizzled out, while grim inflation data from Germany fed fears about soaring prices and aggressive central bank moves. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index fell 1.7%, after ending higher on Wednesday, as investors fretted about the prospects of a global economic downturn, with a slew of retailers in the region warning about the impact of a cost-of-living crisis on their business. The disappointing corporate updates magnified investor worries about a hit to earnings growth at a time when Europe is grappling with an energy crisis and central banks are tightening financial conditions to quell runaway inflation.

  • 'We can't rule out sabotage': Massive damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system has sparked a surge in natural gas prices — here's why they could keep soaring

    Geopolitical risks remain high. Prepare.