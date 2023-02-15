InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Electric Toothbrush (BRK-4209)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to brush teeth without the hassle and mess associated with squeezing a separate tube of toothpaste," said an inventor, from Helena, Ala., "so I invented the Reloadable Toothbrush. My design could increase convenience and oral hygiene when brushing teeth at home or while traveling. This toothbrush has 3 steps: push, brush and rinse."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an electric toothbrush. In doing so, it enables the user to easily dispense toothpaste when brushing teeth. As a result, it saves time and effort, it increases space on the vanity top and it could reduce messes by eliminating messy tubes of toothpaste. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, the reloadable cartridge could last over 2 weeks and it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4209, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

