InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Face Mask for Eating & Drinking (ORC-171)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient way to eat or drink without having to lower or remove your protective face mask," said an inventor, from Ocoee, Fla., "so I invented the MUNCH MASK. My design could help to minimize exposure to airborne germs and viruses while eating in public settings."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to eat or drink while wearing a face mask. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remove the mask entirely. As a result, it ensures that the nose remains covered and it enhances safety, comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORC-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-face-mask-for-eating--drinking-orc-171-301617646.html

SOURCE InventHelp

