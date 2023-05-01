InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Game/Gear Cart for Hunters (PDK-347)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a new hunting cart for transporting gear or a large animal out of the woods after making a successful kill," said an inventor, from Grantsburg, Wisc., "so I invented the E Z GAME / DEER CART. My design would save a hunter considerable amounts of time and effort, especially when moving uphill or over rugged terrain."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved game/gear cart for hunters. In doing so, it enables the user to easily transport his equipment or a large animal to and from a hunting spot. As a result, it reduces physical strain and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-347, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-gamegear-cart-for-hunters-pdk-347-301804391.html

SOURCE InventHelp