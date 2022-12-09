U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Garbage Bag for Repelling Insects (NPL-425)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved plastic bag for the disposal of trash," said an inventor, from Cape Coral, Fla., "so I invented the MIRACLE TRASH BAGS. My design would offer the benefits of an insect-repellant agent without the hassle of spraying the trash bag or receptacle."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved garbage bag for repelling insects. In doing so, it helps prevent an infestation of crawling and flying insects. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also offers a fresh scent. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-425, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-garbage-bag-for-repelling-insects-npl-425-301686468.html

SOURCE InventHelp

