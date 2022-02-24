InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Gloves to Enhance Warmth (CNC-680)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pair of gloves that would surround the hands in cozy warmth," said an inventor, from Rock Hill, S.C., "so I invented THE GLOVER. My design eliminates the need to wear numerous layers of hand coverings that could be bulky and may compromise grip or dexterity."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of gloves for warming the hands and fingers. In doing so, it protects against frostbite and it enhances comfort and safety. It also allows wearers to maintain manual dexterity. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who live and work in cold climates. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-680, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

