U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.37
    +0.28 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,009.82
    -292.79 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,108.23
    +29.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.87
    -4.17 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +0.63 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.50
    -11.20 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5370
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2283
    +0.0086 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2540
    -0.1870 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,353.22
    +23.89 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.67
    +4.82 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Headstone (DNV-459)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 "I wanted to invent a better way to commemorate a loved ones' final resting place," said an inventor from Aurora, CO., "so I invented LIFE STONES. My invention would provide a more meaningful way to celebrate the life of a friend or family member."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention consists of a durable headstone that could be customized to memorialize a loved one. If produced, it could make visiting the gravesite of a loved one a less sad and lonely experience, and could help with the grieving process. Additionally, its durable design would withstand the passage of time. It could also be produced in multiple design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-459, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-headstone-dnv-459-301721368.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Indiana High School Sports Awards back with live show in 2023

    Indiana High School Sports Awards is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, which is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at AST SpaceMobile, Inc.'s...

  • U.S. bank regulator weighing giving more insight into its supervisory process- acting head

    Bank regulators should also develop “credible mechanisms” to compel divestitures at large banks, when it is necessary to reduce their size and complexity, said Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, in a speech at the Brookings Institution. The OCC’s escalation framework includes four levels to compel banks to fix issues, starting with a non-public supervisory finding and intensifying to an enforcement action and eventually a growth restriction if the regulator finds that deficiencies have still not been addressed, Hsu said. If a growth restriction is not effective, regulators would then consider “breaking up the bank,” or forcing the firm to sell off business lines or assets, he said.

  • Tips for Married Couples To Get On the Same Page About Finances

    One of the many things that became "real" once my husband and I got married is our finances. For four years, our only discussion about money was in the notes of Venmo transactions. I had no idea how...

  • Disney pushes back on Nelson Peltz

    Disney is taking off the gloves in its battle with activist Nelson Peltz, who says the media giant needs to restore its magic.

  • Every angle of Ja Morant’s gravity-defying dunk over the Pacers’ Jalen Smith

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant unleashed what could be the NBA dunk of the year. Watch it, and read the reaction from around the league.

  • Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, which carries several implications for the Saints

    The L.A. Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, which carries several implications for the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton.

  • A Fake Death in Romancelandia

    Late one Monday morning, two police officers drove up a gravel driveway to a mobile home in Benton, Tennessee, a tiny town in the foothills of the southern Appalachians, to question Susan Meachen, a 47-year-old homemaker and author of romance novels. She had been expecting them. For a week, she had been the focus of a scandal within the online subculture of self-published romance writers, part of the literary world sometimes known as “Romancelandia.” The police wanted to talk to Meachen about fa

  • Researcher discovers unknown history behind the Voynich manuscript, the world’s most mysterious text

    For centuries, the origins and purpose of the Voynich manuscript has confounded academics and researchers

  • Will Prince Harry Regret Releasing His Memoir ‘Spare’? An Expert Weighs in

    Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, already broke the record for the most first-day sales. However, you should know that the tell-all book was a long time coming. In a recent interview with Hello!, Andrew Morton (Princess Diana’s biographer) explained why Prince Harry won’t regret his decision to write a memoir. The writer even compared Harry’s situation to that of his late mother. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images “Harry will have thought long and hard before doing this, but he also has the undivide

  • 'There's a special place in hell for Prince Harry' to 'genuinely gripping read': Why 'Spare' has drawn so much scrutiny

    Prince Harry's much-awaited controversial tell-all memoir, Spare, in which he made allegations against senior members of the royal family, has already become a bestseller within a week of its release.

  • The libs want to take away my gas stove? I guess I'm on the side of Fox News on this one

    Columnist Tim Rowland owns an Italian gas range, so he's on the side of Fox News in the gas-stove-ban debate. But he notes they're not always the best

  • Prince Harry’s Jealousy of William Started With Sausages: Insider

    Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty ImagesWere it not for the extraordinarily detailed account of his own, self-confessed, raging jealousy of his brother, as detailed in his memoir Spare, it would be an easy allegation to dismiss.However these are no ordinary times, and given that Prince Harry at one stage noted in his book that his brother had a nicer bedroom than him with “a cabinet with mirrored doors” (not top of most 12-year-olds wish lists), a claim that Harry was jealous of William getting

  • When 'The Chosen' Jesus met giant serpent Satan: Jonathan Roumie dishes on 16-foot python co-star

    Jonathan Roumie's Jesus has a slithering costar in Sunday's "The Chosen" episode - a 16-foot python named Penelope. "We all gasped when we saw her."

  • Review: Oral history of Rikers Island reveals city's failure

    In these times, when people disagree about seemingly everything, just about everyone interviewed for this book concurs on the thesis: the New York City jails on Rikers Island stand as a failure in every way. For inmates, a stay at Rikers can be harrowing. The mentally ill — estimated to be 40 percent of the jail population — suffer the most, preyed on by the stronger inmates and often relegated to solitary confinement.

  • French writers go on trial in Moroccan king blackmail case

    Two French journalists went on trial Monday in France on charges of trying to blackmail the king of Morocco over allegedly demanding money to hush purportedly damaging revelations about him.The writers had already published a highly critical book on King Mohammed VI in 2012 titled "The Predator King", which was banned in Morocco.

  • Encompass Health's (EHC) Plan Marks Entry in Rhode Island

    Encompass Health (EHC) aims to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Rhode Island and extend its advanced rehabilitative services suite across the Northeast.

  • What Is Kraken? How It Works, How It Stands Out, and Issues

    Kraken is a cryptocurrency exchange based in San Francisco where market participants can trade various cryptocurrencies. The participants are allowed to buy or sell the cryptocurrencies using various fiat currencies, that include U.S. dollars, Canadian dollars, euros, and the Japanese yen. As of January 15, 2023, Kraken is the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, with a daily trading volume of $333 million according to exchange aggregator CoinMarketCap.

  • Should Disney Spin Off ESPN and ABC? It’s Harder Than It Looks.

    Walt Disney stock has become a target for activist investors—and ABC and ESPN could be on the chopping block. Against that backdrop, Trian’s Nelson Peltz announced last week that he had taken a large stake in Disney stock, joining Third Point’s Dan Loeb, who got involved last year.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.