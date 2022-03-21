U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Incontinence Product (HOF-121)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I care for my mother and I found that the diaper/brief changing task can be physically taxing. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented CAREGIVER'S CHOICE. My design enables a caregiver to easily diaper around an immobile obese person without assistance."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved incontinence product for bedbound/immobile individuals who are obese. In doing so, it offers an easier way for a caregiver to change the patient. As a result, it increases comfort and hygiene and it eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bed-bound/disabled adults who are obese/bariatric, hospitals, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-incontinence-product-hof-121-301506230.html

SOURCE InventHelp

