InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lap Tray for Plates Option (HOF-277)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have hosted many buffet dinners and noticed guests struggling with plates of food on their laps. I thought there has to be a better way," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented THE MARGO BAG. My design provides a stabilized surface for a plate of food and it prevents the plate from slipping or sliding."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention stabilizes a plate of food on the lap while sitting on a couch, chair or anywhere. In doing so, it prevents a plate from falling onto the carpeting or floor or food spilling and enhances your guests dining experience. In doing so, it increases comfort and convenience and it reduces messes. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use. It is ideal for households and individuals who host buffet-style dinners and parties, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-277, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-lap-tray-for-plates-option-hof-277-301697496.html

SOURCE InventHelp

