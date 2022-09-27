U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Laundry Basket (OSK-334)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create a new laundry basket that could better accommodate the size of the load while also saving space when not in use," said an inventor, from South Bend, Ind., "so I invented the IMPROVED LAUNDRY BASKET. My design would offer a viable alternative to traditional laundry baskets."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for a laundry basket. In doing so, it can be used to accommodate small, medium and large loads of laundry. It also helps to save space, time and effort. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, college students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-334, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-laundry-basket-osk-334-301632431.html

SOURCE InventHelp

