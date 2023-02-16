U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Level for Grading (DHM-565)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have spent countless hours trying to explain how to convert 10th of feet to inches to laborers or unskilled workers," said an inventor from Cameron, N.C., "so I invented KEVIN's LEVEL. This device allows one person to do the job of three, with the reduction of math and calculating."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a fast and accurate means of checking grade from hubs and grade stakes. It Eliminates the need to perform mathematic calculations to perform work, particularly conversions between tenths of feet and inches. This level helps save time and prevent errors, particularly in the hands of workers with limited English and/or math skills. Convenient and easy to use, it is efficient and accurate. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DHM-565, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-improved-level-for-grading-dhm-565-301744497.html

SOURCE InventHelp

