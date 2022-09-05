U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.10
    +2.23 (+2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.50
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.07
    +0.19 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9943
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4690
    -0.1060 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,776.06
    -84.81 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.28
    -4.39 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Level Measuring Tool (NJD-2450)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a better way to measure linear distance with a level without having to use multiple tools," said an inventor from Verona, N.J., "so I invented the LEVEL-CORRECTING GAUGE BLOCK."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention takes the guesswork out of leveling procedures when determining a linear distance. It eliminates the need to use a separate tape measure which complicates maneuverability and congestion in use of the hands, which also contributes to safety. Convenient, efficient and saves time, the level is also easy to use, functional, and has lightweight properties.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2450, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-improved-level-measuring-tool-njd-2450-301617397.html

SOURCE InventHelp

