U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,099.91
    -5.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,534.25
    +48.96 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,054.36
    -33.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.82
    +13.35 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.06
    -0.64 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.30
    -23.10 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    -0.0046 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4130
    +0.1250 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2380
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6100
    +1.4730 (+1.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,215.36
    +1,286.43 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.70
    +17.11 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.56
    +68.56 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,633.66
    +115.35 (+0.42%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Line Of Action Figures (CSK-309)

PR Newswire
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved line of action figures that could increase the representation of females and minorities in the toy industry, so I invented this," said an inventor from Aiken, SC. "My invention would have universal appeal, and would encourage creativity."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

This novel and unique line of toys would provide an interactive experience for children over the age of 5. In doing so, they would encourage creativity and non-screen engagement, which could help promote fun for children, teens and adults. Additionally, the inclusive nature of the action figures' designs would help to increase the representation of females and minorities in the toy industry.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-309, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-line-of-action-figures-csk-309-301792621.html

SOURCE InventHelp