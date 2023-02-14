U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,125.23
    -12.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,067.46
    -178.47 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,872.45
    -19.33 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.28
    -8.86 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.88
    -1.26 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7550
    +0.0380 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7660
    +0.3580 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,075.31
    +445.02 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.22
    +9.80 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,966.82
    +19.22 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Method For Opening Plastic Packaging (CCT-4770)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was struggling trying to open a sealed package and thought there must be a better way to open packages," said an inventor from Heath, OH, " so I invented this. This would provide a safe and easy way for everyone to open plastic packages, especially those with disabilities." This device consists of an improved way to open a plastic package, and could make opening a package safer and easier for everyone. Those above the age of 65 or with physical disabilities such as rheumatoid arthritis would also benefit, giving them a great degree of independence. Additionally, the device would be easy to incorporate into existing packaging, and could be produced to accommodate multiple design variations, such as shape and size. The original design was submitted to the Cincinatti sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4770, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-method-for-opening-plastic-packaging-cct-4770-301744123.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories