InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Method For Opening Plastic Packaging (CCT-4770)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was struggling trying to open a sealed package and thought there must be a better way to open packages," said an inventor from Heath, OH, " so I invented this. This would provide a safe and easy way for everyone to open plastic packages, especially those with disabilities." This device consists of an improved way to open a plastic package, and could make opening a package safer and easier for everyone. Those above the age of 65 or with physical disabilities such as rheumatoid arthritis would also benefit, giving them a great degree of independence. Additionally, the device would be easy to incorporate into existing packaging, and could be produced to accommodate multiple design variations, such as shape and size. The original design was submitted to the Cincinatti sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4770, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

