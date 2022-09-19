U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,872.53
    -0.80 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,838.01
    +15.59 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,440.88
    -7.52 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.80
    +2.61 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.33
    +0.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.80
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4750
    +0.0270 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1418
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1900
    +0.2840 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,196.37
    -504.29 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.73
    +10.91 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mobility Aid/Walker (CWC-154)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective ambulatory aid to provide users with added safety as well as increased independence," said an inventor, from Florissant, Mo., "so I invented the Q-GO. My design could assist the user when walking, sitting on a couch or toilet, cooking, etc."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved mobility aid/walker to enhance safety and independence. In doing so, it ensures that a chair is readily accessible at all times. As a result, it helps to prevent falls. It also provides added support and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with various disabilities or weakness in their legs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-mobility-aidwalker-cwc-154-301626389.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories