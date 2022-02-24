U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mug and Holder for Truckers (CKL-1047)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked as a truck driver and was frustrated with the inability to stabilize and support a 64-ounce drink for 8 to 10 hours at a time," said an inventor, from Crest Hill, Ill. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented BIG JIM'S FAMILY MUG & HOLDER. My design eliminates the need to hold a large beverage in one hand or set it on the seat between the legs."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a special large drinking mug and holder for use within a semi-truck. In doing so, it helps to prevent accidental spillage. It also ensures that the drink is accessible for a long period of time and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the trucking industry. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CKL-1047, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-mug-and-holder-for-truckers-ckl-1047-301486725.html

SOURCE InventHelp

