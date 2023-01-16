U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.01
    -0.85 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.20
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5300
    +0.6960 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,985.12
    +55.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.98
    +45.91 (+10.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,862.05
    +17.98 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Portable Plastic Fuel Container (CPC-697)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better gas can to ensure that only pure gasoline gets burned within the engine," said an inventor, from Cromwell, Conn., "so I invented the KIER GAS CAN. My design would help to prevent possible engine damage from occurring."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a portable plastic fuel container. In doing so, it ensures that water remains separate from gasoline. As a result, it eliminates the need to guess or hope that water is not being dispensed into an engine and it provides added protection for an engine. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, contractors, do-it-yourselfers, vehicle owners, landscapers, lawn and garden enthusiasts, construction crews, and power sports equipment owners.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-697, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-portable-plastic-fuel-container-cpc-697-301720661.html

SOURCE InventHelp

