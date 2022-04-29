U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Protective Mask (JTK-116)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved protective mask that would allow the user to enjoy a beverage, meal or even smoke without removing the mask," said an inventor, from Petal, Miss., "so I invented the ZIP MASK. My design could help to prevent lost and forgotten masks."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to eat, drink or smoke while wearing a mask. In doing so, it could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it enhances safety. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JTK-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-protective-mask-jtk-116-301531230.html

SOURCE InventHelp

