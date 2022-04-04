InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ramp/Strap System for Pickup Trucks (CTK-2603)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to increase safety and convenience for pickup owners when loading, securing and unloading equipment from the truck bed," said an inventor, from Opelousas, La., "so I invented the PRO BED. My design eliminates the need to struggle with traditional ramps and straps."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to load, unload and secure cargo in a pickup truck. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using and transporting loose portable ramps. As a result, it eliminates the need to manually lift heavy equipment and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for users and owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2603, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

