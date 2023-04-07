InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Roof Vent For Mobile Homes (TRO-825)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to improve the function of a mobile home's roof vent, so I invented this," said an inventor from Ontario, Canada. "My invention provides relief from hot days and is environmentally sustainable."

This convenient and practical design utilizes sustainable energy to provide enhanced comfort and relief on hot summer days for the owners or inhabitants of mobile homes. As such, it provides optimal ventilation and improves living and working conditions inside the trailer as well as improving individual's ability to breathe. Additionally, its sustainable and easy to install characteristics make it perfect for those who either work in a trailer or prefer to live off the grid.

The original design was submitted to the Ontario sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-825, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

