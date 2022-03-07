U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.35
    -92.52 (-2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,007.97
    -606.83 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,002.08
    -311.35 (-2.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.10
    -31.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.79
    +6.11 (+5.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.70
    +31.10 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.78
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7390
    +0.0150 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0130 (-0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3810
    +0.6010 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,029.58
    -870.54 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.88
    +2.26 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shovel for Pushing Snow (NJD-2209)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a time-saving way to shovel snow," said an inventor, from Highland Park, N.J., "so I invented the PLOW SHOVEL. My design minimizes the physical effort required to clear a sidewalk or driveway."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved shovel for pushing snow and ice out of a pathway. In doing so, it enables a sidewalk to be cleared in one pass. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could reduce strain. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and contracted snow removers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2209, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-shovel-for-pushing-snow-njd-2209-301495932.html

SOURCE InventHelp

