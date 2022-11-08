U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Snow Removal Tool (TRO-673)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am tired of trying to kick the ice/snow build-up on my vehicle using my snow or boot. It is dangerous, ineffective and ruins my shoes or boots," said an inventor from Montreal, QC, Canada, "so I invented the SLUSH BUSTER™."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention saves time and effort when clearing off your vehicle and without a motorist risking personal injury or possibly damaging expensive footwear. It spares the motorist from attempting to kick at frozen accumulations with their shoes or boots, which can be awkward, inconvenient, and potentially dangerous. The tool is easily stored in the trunk and can be adaptable to different types of vehicles. Convenient, easy and safe to use it is practical, affordable and durable.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-673, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-improved-snow-removal-tool-tro-673-301669761.html

SOURCE InventHelp

