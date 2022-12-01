U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Snow/Ice Removal Device (CHK-299)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to remove snow and ice from various outdoor surfaces during the winter," said an inventor, from Aslip, Ill., "so I invented the MELT AWAY. My design would save time and effort and it would reduce physical strain."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a handheld heated device for snow and ice removal. In doing so, it can be used to remove snow and ice from driveways, walkways, steps, etc. As a result, it increases safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to scrape or shovel snow and ice. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, business owners, snow removal services, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-snowice-removal-device-chk-299-301684695.html

SOURCE InventHelp

