InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Step Tracker (MBQ-264)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more accurate way to track steps when walking, working out or riding a bicycle," said an inventor, from Wawarsing, N.Y., "so I invented the ACCU TRACK. My design would track steps, even when your arms are not in motion."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for a step tracker. In doing so, it offers an alternative to step trackers that are worn on the wrist. As a result, it increases accuracy and it would not depend on arm movements. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-264, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

SOURCE InventHelp

