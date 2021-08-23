U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Storage Unit for Bath Toys (ALL-2627)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to dry and store bath toys and help to prevent the growth of germs and mold," said an inventor, from Mableton, Ga., "so I invented the TUBBY TOY TOWER. My design helps to prevent water messes and moldy bath toys."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to air dry children's bath toys. In doing so, it prevents mold and germ growth. It also increases organization and sanitation and it reduces clutter around the bathtub. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2627, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-storage-unit-for-bath-toys-all-2627-301360151.html

SOURCE InventHelp

