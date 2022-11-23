U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Tip Jar (SDB-1717)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better and more fun way to give and receive a tip," said an inventor from Marietta, CA, "so I invented this. My invention provides a fun and novel way to facilitate the tipping process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending device would consist of a modified tip jar intended for use in any industry that involves the giving and receiving of tips. It would feature a novel and eye-catching design, and would be durable, re-usable and customizable. By implementing this device, restaurant owners and managers could potentially increase the amount of tip revenue generated, as well as reduce the awkwardness of the tipping process.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1717, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-improved-tip-jar-sdb-1717-301685602.html

SOURCE InventHelp

