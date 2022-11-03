U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toilet Seat Cover (KXX-353)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved toilet seat cover to provide added protection when using a public restroom," said an inventor, from Chattanooga, Tenn., "so I invented THRONES ROYAL SEATS. My design would cover the entire surface of the toilet seat and it will not shift during use."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for a toilet seat cover. In doing so, it offers added coverage and protection when using a public toilet. It also increases sanitary conditions and personal comfort and it eliminates the need to touch the germy toilet seat. The invention features a compact design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for travelers and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-353, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-toilet-seat-cover-kxx-353-301662436.html

SOURCE InventHelp

