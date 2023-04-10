U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,099.78
    -5.24 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,533.16
    +47.87 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,053.64
    -34.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.79
    +13.32 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.06
    -0.64 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.50
    -22.90 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    -0.0046 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4130
    +0.1250 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2380
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6040
    +1.4670 (+1.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,215.36
    +1,286.43 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.70
    +17.11 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.56
    +68.56 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,633.66
    +115.35 (+0.42%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toilet Seat Cover (CTK-3042)

PR Newswire
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and thought there could be a better toilet seat cover to protect against germs when using public restroom," said an inventor, from Texarkana, Texas, "so I invented the GERM SHIELD. My design would cover the entire surface of the toilet seat and would not shift or fall into the toilet bowl during use."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a new type of toilet seat cover to increase sanitation when using public restrooms. In doing so, it reduces contact with germs and viruses on the toilet seat. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and personal comfort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a portable and disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers and other individuals who frequently utilize public restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-3042, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-toilet-seat-cover-ctk-3042-301792632.html

SOURCE InventHelp