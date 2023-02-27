InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Transaction Window (FED-2480)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a practical and convenient transaction window for restaurants and other businesses to reduce the spread of germs," said an inventor, from Lacey, Wash., "so I invented the TRANSACTION WINDOW. My design could also help protect workers against robberies."

InventHelp Logo

The patent-pending invention provides an improved transaction window for use by various businesses. In doing so, it helps keep workers safe from the spread of COVID-19 and robberies. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also increases security and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for fast food establishments, coffee houses, pharmacies and other businesses with drive-thru windows.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2480, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

