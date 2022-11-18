PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved trash receptacle to ease the task of removing filled trash bags," said an inventor, from Jackson, Miss., "so I invented the TRASH CAN WITH FRONT OPENING. My design would help to reduce physical strain and messes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an easier means of removing a filled trash bag from a trash container. In doing so, it helps to reduce struggles and strain. It also saves time and effort and it helps to prevent the bag from ripping or tearing. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-trash-receptacle-jmt-144-301676556.html

SOURCE InventHelp