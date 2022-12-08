U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.87
    +25.95 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,765.36
    +167.44 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,070.57
    +112.01 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.87
    +13.97 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.08
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4860
    +0.0780 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6130
    +0.0890 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,974.89
    +147.38 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.30
    +4.61 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Truck Bed Cover (LAX-1467)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a truck bed cover to secure and protect the truck bed while also providing a reliable electrical source for use when working or camping," said an inventor, from Bell Gardens, Calif., "so I invented the SOLAR TRUCK COVER. My design would offer an alternative to operating a noisy generator or searching for another power source."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved cover for a pickup truck bed. In doing so, it protects the truck bed and its contents from inclement weather and theft. It also ensures that a supply of green electrical power is available in remote locations. As a result, it increases efficiency, convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks, construction workers, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1467, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-truck-bed-cover-lax-1467-301685703.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtT

  • Short Sellers’ Damning Reports May Get Harder to Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Targets of damning reports by short sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cuts internet search links to the research — but only if they can show it’s wrong, according to the European Union’s top court. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Workin

  • FedEx's top HR exec, Chris Winton, leaves to take role at Tesla working for Elon Musk

    MBJ reported last month that FedEx’s top HR executive, Chris Winton, had left the job to take an outside position. Now we know who his new boss is: Elon Musk.

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp. declared force majeure on its Keystone oil pipeline system after an oil spill into a Kansas creek forced the company to shut the line, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the

  • 3 Tech Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Even though tech stocks are deep in bear market territory, they're still a better play than crypto.

  • There's Reason For Concern Over Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Price

    It's not a stretch to say that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:REGN ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of...

  • U.S. extends three firms' export ban over China exports

    The U.S. Commerce Department will continue to deny three U.S.-based firms' export privileges, the government announced on Thursday, saying the companies had illegally exported satellite, rocket and defense technology to China. The extension came after new concerns about Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc, Rapid Cut LLC and U.S. Prototype Inc, which the Commerce Department said in a June 7 order had sent technical drawings and blueprints from U.S. customers to manufacturers in China to 3-D print satellite, rocket and defense-related prototypes without authorization.

  • This once good company has created two great ones – investors should own both

    Market noise has been loud this year and it has been difficult for investors to look beyond the hysteria whipped up by their peers to focus on information and fundamentals. Sentiment has also been highly changeable, which has led to volatile stock prices that in many cases materially diverge from underlying business valuations.

  • Can you still retire on $1 million? That’s what today’s millionaires want to know.

    The financial turmoil of this year has given us many more opportunities for retirement portfolios than existed a year ago.

  • Five energy companies are seeing big stock buying from their executives after this year’s big run

    Oil will trade a lot higher next year, and energy stocks are still cheap. It will trade up 16% on average next year and spike up over 25%, says Francisco Blanch, the Bank of America head of global commodities and derivatives research. In a press briefing last week, he predicted Brent crude oil (BRN00) will average $100 per barrel next year, and trade as high as $110.

  • If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This

    For many reasons, including rising costs of living and longevity, Americans are delaying their retirement. While workers in the past would try to hang it up at around 62, workers now are frequently planning on working into their 70s. If … Continue reading → The post If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom AG and Telefonica

    Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom AG and Telefonica have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • How Can I Tell If My Retirement Contributions Are Actually Going Into My 401(k)?

    Money deducted from your paycheck for contributions to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, or to repay a loan from your plan, is supposed to go directly to the investments you've selected. If it doesn't, the U.S. Dept. of Labor and … Continue reading → The post Want to Make Sure Your Retirement Contributions Actually Going Into Your 401(k)? This New Rule Could Help appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • Disney+ streaming service launches with major advertisers

    The ad-supported version of the Disney+ service launched Thursday, attracting major advertisers from different sectors, bringing in new revenue as Walt Disney Co strives to push its streaming business into profitability. Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro said more than 100 brands, from Mattel Inc to Marriott Hotels & Resorts, are participating in the launch, which Disney has been promoting to marketers and ad buyers since its May. Investor unhappiness about deepening losses hammered the company's stock and helped set the stage for the ouster last month of Chief Executive Bob Chapek, and return of longtime Disney leader, Bob Iger.

  • Democrats Amp Up Pressure on Big Oil, Seek Tax Loophole Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic senators are demanding that US oil companies pay more tax at a time when they’re raking in record profits, ratcheting up the war of words between the party and the energy industry.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysEl

  • Blue Apron Lays Off 10% of Corporate Workforce

    Blue Apron Holdings said it would lay off about 10% of its corporate workforce and cut spending, as the meal-kit company seeks to streamline operations. The job cuts are expected to cost about $1.2 million in severance payments and other expenses, the company said, and are part of as much as $50 million worth of reductions Blue Apron said it can make in 2023. New York-based Blue Apron, one of the pioneers in the meal-kit sector, has struggled to increase sales and keep customers in recent years.