InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Vehicle Cushion to Relieve Back Pain (NJD-2538)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a limo driver and needed a better seat cushion to help relieve back pain while driving," said an inventor, from Lyndhurst, N.J., "so I invented the WEDGIE. My ergonomic seating system could compensate for bucket seats to promote more level sitting and added comfort."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective seating system for use when driving or traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional seat cushions. As a result, it helps relieve lower back pain and it increases comfort. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2538, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

