InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Keep Windows Open in the Rain (AUP-1223)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a safe way to let fresh air flow through my home even when it's raining," said an inventor, from Killeen, Texas, "so I invented the RAIN DEFLECTOR. My secure design prevents rainwater from getting in and causing damage."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to keep a window open during a rainstorm. In doing so, it prevents rain from coming in the open window. It also enables fresh air to be easily accessed and it increases security. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1223, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-way-to-keep-windows-open-in-the-rain-aup-1223-301256515.html

SOURCE InventHelp

  • Exclusive: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency

    Visa Inc said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry. Visa subsequently confirmed the news in a statement. The USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency whose value is pegged directly to the U.S. dollar.

  • Cazoo Agrees $7 Billion SPAC Deal With Och in Blow to London

    (Bloomberg) -- Cazoo Ltd. will list in New York after selling itself to hedge-fund founder Dan Och’s blank-check company in a deal valued at $7 billion, turning its back on a potential initial public offering in London.The combination with special-purpose acquisition company Ajax I will raise about $1.6 billion in proceeds for the company, including $805 million in a cash trust from the SPAC and another $800 million from Ajax’s sponsors, Cazoo said in a statement on Monday. London-based Cazoo will be listed in New York after the deal closes, and Och said he plans to join the company’s board.Cazoo previously weighed plans for an initial public offering in London, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal with Ajax I means Britain loses another unicorn to an overseas bidder despite efforts to reform London’s listing rules to make staying local more attractive for founders. More than $175 billion in takeovers of U.K. companies by foreign buyers have been announced in the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up about 54% from the previous 12 months.Post-Brexit, the U.K. is fighting to keep the high-growth companies from fleeing to the U.S., which is perceived by many startups as friendlier to founders and with more knowledgeable investors. In the U.S., Cazoo’s investors will be able to compare its performance to Carvana Co., which went public with a similar business model in 2017 and whose rocketing share price has made its founders billionaires.Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is weighing proposals that would give company founders greater control when they list their businesses in the City of London and would make it easier to create U.K. SPACs.Another U.K. tech startup, Deliveroo Holdings Plc, plans to go public in London this week, though the food-delivery platform has endured a revolt from investors concerned about how it treats its riders. The company narrowed the price range for its IPO to the lower half of its initial projections, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.Read More: Deliveroo Hit by Investor, Rider Revolt Ahead of London IPOOnline car sales have surged during Covid-19 lockdowns as traditional dealerships were forced to shut, and Cazoo said it expects sales to rise to nearly $1 billion this year, a 300% growth rate. Cazoo, which buys and restores used cars and delivers them directly to buyers, was valued at more than $2 billion after raising funds in October.The company expects revenues to double annually through 2024, when they’ll reach $8 billion thanks to expansion into Europe, greater inventory of cars and the introduction of new services, Chief Executive Officer Alex Chesterman said in an investor call on Monday. Still, it expects to continue losing money until 2024 when its operating profit and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will turn positive, according to projections in Cazoo’s analyst presentation.The Daily Mail & General Trust Plc, which owns about a fifth of Cazoo, surged as much as 16% in London trading after the announcement. The company said it expects to receive about $1.35 billion in cash and shares when the deal closes, after it invested 117 million pounds ($161 million).Cazoo had been weighing an initial public offering after the successful listing of its German counterpart, Auto1 Group SE, which raised 1.8 billion euros ($2.1 billion) earlier this year, people familiar with the matter had said.Cazoo was founded in 2018 by Chesterman, a serial entrepreneur who previously founded property search website Zoopla and early streaming video and mail-order DVD rental service LoveFilm. Investors include BlackRock Inc., General Catalyst, D1 Capital Partners, Mubadala Capital, L Catterton and others.(Updates with background on London reforms in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A former public servant became her own lawyer and won the discharge of $41,000 in student loans

    A 51-year-old former public servant from Arkansas with $44,000 in student loan debt recently saw all her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in the Western District of Arkansas.

  • Evergrande Sells Online Unit Stake for $2 Billion Before IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group raised HK$16.4 billion ($2.1 billion) selling a stake in its online home and car sales platform ahead of a planned U.S. listing, in the latest move by the giant developer to tap outside investors to finance growth.Two Evergrande units issued a combined 1.3 billion new shares of a subsidiary that holds a majority stake in the online business known as FCB Group, the developer said Monday in a filing. The investors will hold a 10% stake in the unit after the sale is completed.FCB Group is weighing an initial public offering in the U.S. as soon as the fourth quarter, people familiar said last week. The portal, currently valued at about 130 billion yuan ($20 billion), had separately reached out to prospective investors for a pre-IPO funding round, the people said. Evergrande is targeting a minimum pre-listing valuation of 150 billion yuan, according to the filing.Faced with China’s new lending restrictions on real estate firms, the developer is turning to outside investors and public markets to raise funds through its related units ranging from property services to electric vehicles. The company sold $3.4 in shares of its car unit in January, turning to several investors who also backed the public offering of the services business two months earlier.Evergrande was among the first Chinese developers to start selling homes online, and ran promotional campaigns as the coronavirus outbreak halted on-site sales. FCB, or Fangchebao, comprises a suite of platforms for buying and selling real estate and other assets including new and used cars in China.CEO BackerStrategic investors in the funding round include units owned by the family of New World Development Co. billionaire Henry Cheng, Evergrande’s Chief Executive Officer Xia Haijun and Citic Capital Holdings Ltd., the filing shows. Backers also include Cheng Chung Kiu, chairman of C C Land Holdings Ltd., Evergrande said in a separate news statement.New World’s Cheng and C C Land’s Cheng have had extensive financial ties with Evergrande’s billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan, through what’s known locally as the Big Two Club because of their fondness for a Chinese poker game of the same name, according to company filings and media reports.Investors also include a firm controlled by Wang Zhongming, the filing shows. Wang led Shenzhen Greenwoods Investment Group, which invested 5 billion yuan in Evergrande’s EV maker in January. Another firm founded by Wang controlled two strategic investors of Evergrande’s onshore unit that had planned to go public in China and later triggered a liquidity scare when it failed to do so, public records show.If the online sales unit doesn’t complete an IPO on Nasdaq or any other stock exchange 12 months after the completion of the stake sale, the unit is required to repurchase the shares with a 15% premium.China Evergrande, controlled by billionaire Hui, jumped as much as 8.5% to HK$16.08 in Hong Kong trading, the biggest jump in two months. The developer’s 2025 dollar bonds rose 2.6 cents on the dollar, on track to be the biggest gain since late December, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates with more details, investor background, bond reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If you haven't gotten the third stimulus check yet, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Dow edges lower, tech shares slide amid reports of an investment fund’s massive margin call

    U.S. stocks are showing weakness at the start of Monday's session following reports that a large investment fund was forced to sell massive holdings in stocks that some fear could ripple through the broader market.

  • Credit Suisse and Nomura warn of hedge fund hit to profits

    Major investment banks warn of losses after hedge fund crisis sparks share dump of billons of pounds.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • Renishaw Attracts Interest From Danaher, Hexagon

    (Bloomberg) -- Renishaw Plc jumped the most in more than three weeks, after people familiar with the matter said the British engineering firm is attracting potential interest from Danaher Corp. and Swedish rival Hexagon AB.Shares of Renishaw, which announced earlier this month it’s exploring a sale, rose as much as 6.7% in London trading Monday. They were up 5.7% at 11:02 a.m., giving the company a market value of 4.6 billion pounds ($6.4 billion).Danaher, the $161 billion medical equipment maker, is considering teaming up with Fortive Corp., the industrial company it spun off in 2016, to bid for Renishaw and then split up the business, the people said. Renishaw may also approach rival engineering and precision measurement companies such as Ametek Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Japan’s Keyence Corp. and France’s Schneider Electric SE, the people said.A small number of private equity firms have separately shown interest, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Gloucestershire-based Renishaw is working with adviser UBS Group AG on the process.Renishaw said in early March it’s putting itself up for sale after the two founders of the almost 50-year-old firm decided to sell their holdings. Executive Chairman David McMurtry and Deputy Chairman John Deer, who together own about 53% of the company, told the board they prefer to shed their stakes entirely.The company trades at nearly 57 times this financial year’s estimated earnings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The need to offer a premium to that already-high valuation could discourage some potential bidders, the people said.Renishaw’s main business is selling precision measurement products that help manufacturers produce and inspect components and keep machinery and industrial automation systems running. It also specializes in 3D printing parts from metal powder and sells products to a diverse set of industries including health care.The sale process is still in early stages and potential suitors could decide against bidding or Renishaw could opt to remain independent, the people said.Representatives for Fortive, Hexagon, Mettler-Toledo, Renishaw and Schneider declined to comment. Spokespeople for Ametek, Danaher and Keyence didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Should I downsize and rent?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. There are other downsides to renting, to be sure.

  • Square CFO Says There’s ‘Absolutely a Case’ for All Balance Sheets to Have Bitcoin

    Ahuja said her company sees bitcoin and cryptocurrency as "expanding access to financial services" particularly on a global scale.

  • U.S. farmers prep for massive corn acreage despite soy rally

    A 45% rally in soybean prices in 11 months was not enough to convince South Dakota farmer DuWayne Bosse to give up any corn acreage on his farm this spring. "The price has to move pretty drastically for us to unhook the corn planters," he said. Even though soybean prices have risen more than corn, which gained 24.7% in the same 11 months, farmers are increasingly opting for the yellow grain in the weeks before planting.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Deliveroo flotation price to be at bottom of target range

    The food delivery business says it is pricing shares "responsibly" amid “volatile” market conditions.

  • Stock-market traders fixated on what ‘unprecedented’ Discovery, ViacomCBS selloff means for Wall Street

    Despite the upbeat note that the final full week in March delivered, strategists and market participants are concerned about a major block trade in the final minutes of Friday trading.

  • Alibaba-backed Bilibili closes down in Hong Kong trading debut

    Bilibili Inc, which is backed by Alibaba Group, closed 1% below its listing price in its Hong Kong trading debut on Monday as analysts said a U.S. regulatory crackdown on listed foreign firms hit enthusiasm for the Chinese online video site. Bilibili debuted 2.2% lower, and trade down by 6.7% before it recovered to close at HK$800 a piece. Bilibili's decline outpaced the Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed down 0.07%.

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower, showing little appetite to push back against the weakness.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5606 on Monday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan meanwhile touched 6.5700 per dollar, the weakest level since Dec. 1, as investors sold emerging-market assets.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policy makers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to near their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as Archegos margin call ricochets across markets; Suez ship freed

    Stocks are giving back gains after a strong week, with little seen moving the needle before March's jobs data.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    What goes up must come down, as we all know. This fact of physics is the underlying worry of the stock market, that fuels our suspicions of bubbles. But investment firm Goldman Sachs doesn’t believe we should worry; the firm’s chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer gives several reasons to expect that the market’s current upward trend is real. His key points include the equity risk premium, the real profits realized by the Big Tech giants, and the high savings rate of US households coming out of the COVID pandemic. Taking these points one at a time, Oppenheimer notes that in today’s regime of record-low interest rates, higher-risk stocks offer a premium; that is, their potential returns are far higher than safe bonds, and justify the added risk factor. On the second point, the giants of the tech industry represent a massive concentration of capital and wealth in just a few companies (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google); but these companies built that concentration through strong fundamentals and real profit growth, rather than bubble inflation. And finally, on the point of savings, the decline in overall economic activity during the pandemic period has left US households with some $1.5 trillion in accumulated savings – which can be used for retail stock investing. Taking Oppenheimer’s outlook and turning it into concrete recommendations, the pros at Goldman Sachs are giving three stocks a thumbs up. Specifically, the firm’s analysts see over 50% upside potential in store for each. We’ve looked up these stock calls in the TipRanks database, to find out if Wall Street agrees with Goldman's take. SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is a clinical-stage biotech firm in the oncology niche. SpringWorks uses a precision medicine approach in its development and commercialization of medical treatments for patient populations suffering from severe cancers and rare diseases. The company has an active pipeline, with programs investigating drug candidates for the treatment of desmoid tumors, plexiform neurofibromas, multiple myeloma, and metastatic solid tumors. The first two programs are the most highly advanced. Nirogacestat, the drug in testing against desmoid tumors, is undergoing Phase 3 study, and has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. The drug candidate operates through two therapeutic mechanisms, and has shown promise against multiple myeloma. Clinical studies of nirogacestat are underway for several additional indications. Mirdametinib, the company next most advanced drug candidate, is undergoing Phase 2b trial as a treatment for inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). This is a rare cancer of the nervous system, affected the peripheral nerve sheaths and causing serious pain and disfigurement. NF1-PN can affect both children and adults, and mirdametinib is being studied as a treatment for both populations. As with Nirogacestat, the FDA has given Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations to this program. The trial is currently 70% enrolled and early data is described as ‘encouraging.’ A large and active research program will always draw attention from Wall Street’s biotech experts, and Goldman analyst Corinne Jenkins has noted several upcoming catalysts for SprinWorks: “1) DeFi topline data in desmoid tumors (2H21), 2) mirdametinib + lifirafenib combination data (2021), 3) BGB-3245 first-in-human data (2021), 4) DREAMM-5 update in MM (2H21), and 5) detailed ReNeu interim clinical results (2021).” Building from that, the analyst sees the company showing strong return potential. “[We] see upside to the commercial outlook for SWTX’s rare oncology programs driven by extended duration of therapy, but view the clinical results expected this year as well-understood and therefore unlikely to significantly drive stock performance. We frame the collection of upcoming catalysts in a scenario analysis below which supports our view of an attractive risk/reward for the stock over the balance of 2021,” Jenkins opined. It should come as no surprise, then, that Jenkins is a fan. Jenkins rates SWTX a Buy, and her $112 one-year price target implies an upside of ~66% from current levels. Goldman Sachs is hardly the only firm to be impressed with SpringWorks. The company’s stock has 4 Buy reviews, for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $67.28, and their $110 average price target suggests 63.5% upside potential for the coming months. (See SWTX stock analysis) Targa Resources Corporation (TRGP) We’ll shift gears now, and take a look at one of the energy sector’s midstream companies. Midstreamers are the companies that transport the hydrocarbons from wellheads to markets; splitting production and transport allows companies to streamline their operations. Targa operates a network of midstream assets in North America, mainly in Oklahoma-New Mexico-Texas-Louisiana. Assets include natural gas and crude oil pipelines, with ops divided into two segments: gathering & processing and logistics & transportation. Targa has seen business increase over the past year. TRGP achieved 4Q20 adj EBITDA of $438 million, slightly above the $433 million Street median estimate. Full year adj EBITDA of $1.637 billion exceeded the $1.5bn-$1.625bn guide. Looking ahead, TRGP expects 2021 adj. EBITDA of $1.675bn-$1.775bn, or 5% YoY growth at the midpoint, which compares favorably to the Street median estimates of $1.698bn/$1.684bn. Targa’s shares have been rising. The stock is up an impressive 375% in the past 12 months, and Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay sees more upside in the cards. Mackay gives TRGP a Buy rating, along with a $49 price target, suggesting a 51% one-year upside. (To watch Mackay’s track record, click here) “Our thesis for TRGP, briefly put, is that we see its strategic Permian and downstream NGL assets supporting higher-than-consensus EBITDA (GSe ~7% higher on average vs. Eikon for 2022+), which could allow larger — and sooner than expected — incremental returns of capital — all supported by a valuation that remains relatively cheap…. [As] the year progresses, we expect the focus to shift to the large upcoming capital allocation catalyst that (we anticipate) should come in early 2022 once TRGP completes its planned DevCo consolidations,” Mackay wrote. There is broad-based agreement on Wall Street that Targa is buying proposition. Of the 15 recent reviews, 13 are to Buy against just 2 Holds. The $38.27 average price target indicates a potential for 18% upside from the current trading price of $32.45. (See TRGP stock analysis on TipRanks) ADT, Inc. (ADT) For the last stock on Goldman's list, we’ll switch gears again, this time to the home security sector. ADT provides a range of security services focused on alarm monitoring. Services include burglar and fire alarms, packages that include 24/7 monitoring, motion detectors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and ‘smart home’ modifications. ADT’s services are available in the residential and commercial markets. The company’s revenue stream has remained stable through the past year, between $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion, and each quarter’s result was flat or slightly higher year-over-year. The full year’s revenues were 4% up from 2019. The company’s earnings net loss moderated through the year, and the Q4 result of a 14 cent net loss was the lowest of the year. Among the bulls is Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong who writes: “We believe ADT is well positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, including strong new home construction trends and rising smart home demand, as it offensively steps up its subscriber acquisition costs by $150-250mn this year. With these investments, management plans to deliver accelerated mid-teens gross recurring monthly revenue additions growth in 2021. We expect ADT to increase its penetration of the fast growing smart home category longer-term with this incremental spend…” The Goldman analyst sets a $13 price target on this stock to go along with his Buy rating, implying a 58% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Tong’s track record, click here) Tong takes the bullish view of ADT, but there is a range of opinions on Wall Street. ADT has a Moderate Buy rating, based on a 3-1-1 split between Buy, Hold, and Sell ratings. The current share price is $8.21, and the average price target of $10.55 suggests ~28.5% upside from that level. (See ADT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.