U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.52
    -3.99 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,686.34
    -95.14 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.13
    +0.13 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.34
    -11.95 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.20
    +8.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.48 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4790
    -0.1510 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,157.09
    -91.32 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.66
    -2.58 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Incense Trash Can (HAD-204)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a newly designed is a bathroom accessory that would be used to get rid of toilet paper" said inventor from Miami, FL "I got tired of emptying the bathroom trash can every day and the smell it would leave behind."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

INCENSE TRASH CAN, patent-pending, would eliminate the hassle of emptying the garbage within the bathroom on a daily basis. This would improve sanitary conditions in any bathroom and would help to keep the bathroom smelling clean and fresh. This system would be practical, convenient, durable, eco-friendly, easy to use, and affordable priced. Product comes in a variety of shapes and size to make bathroom décor.

The original design was submitted to the Miami, FL sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-204, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-incense-trash-can-had-204-301697493.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 7 House Items Buyers Almost Always Regret

    The homebuying process is long, stressful, complicated, frustrating and expensive. Filling a new house up with stuff is supposed to be the fun part, but from kitchen appliances and home furnishings to...

  • Analyst Report: RH

    RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $118 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 14 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Teen, RH Modern, and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across store, Web, and catalog channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), along with future offerings in contemporary, antique, bespoke furniture, and more.

  • Christmas 2022: 11 gift ideas for the home

    From digital picture frames to decorative vent covers, a doggy bed and more - here are 10 home gift ideas for loved ones ahead of Christmas 2022.

  • Property: 9 dream homes to put on your Christmas wish list

    What’s your idea of a dream home? Is it a huge historic house, a state-of-the-art new-build, or a holiday retreat in the sun? From country estates to cosy cottages and cutting edge conversions, all bases are covered in this selection of knockout properties for sale.

  • Holiday gift shopping? These are the most searched products of 2022, according to Google

    These are Google’s most-searched products of 2022 that make perfect gifts this holiday season for everyone on your list.

  • Find out how much Wayne Smith will be paid now that he's no longer a CHS executive

    The former CEO announced earlier this month that he will retire as executive chairman of the board of directors at CHS, effective Jan. 1. Smith will remain on the board as the non-executive chairman.

  • Alnylam (ALNY) Seeks to Expand Onpattro Label in Cardiomyopathy

    Alnylam (ALNY) initiates label expansion filing with FDA for Onpattro to treat cardiomyopathy in patients suffering from ATTR-amyloidosis. The drug is already approved to treat polyneuropathy in such patients.

  • Piper Sandler initiates coverage of JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America

    Piper Sandler on Thursday said it launched coverage of three large U.S. banks including an overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. , with a price target of $150 a share, as well as neutral ratings on Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup with price targets of $36 a share and $48 a share respectively. The firm also reiterated an overweight rating on Wells Fargo & Co. . "We prefer JPM as our favorite quality name, and we prefer WFC as an ongoing turnaround story," said analyst R. Scott Siefers. Th

  • Mortgage bonds are cheap but ‘no one is buying,’ says BofA Global

    About 90% of investors surveyed by BofA Global in November said mortgage bonds with government backing are undervalued, but most still aren't buyers.

  • Corn futures pare gains as USDA cuts its forecast for U.S. exports

    Corn futures edged higher on Friday, but trade below the session’s best levels after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its forecast for U.S. corn exports and raised its expectations for ending stocks for the 2022/2023 marking year. The government agency lowered its U.S. corn exports forecast by 75 million barrels, citing competition from other exports and “relatively” high U.S. prices. The most-active March corn contract (CH23) rose 2 ½ cents, or 0.4%, to trade at $6.45 a bushel in Chicago after trading as high as $6.49 ¾.

  • November PPI a bit hotter than expected

    U.S. producer prices increased a bit more than expected in November, but the underlying trend in inflation is moderating, which could allow the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of interest rate hikes next week. Data for October was revised higher to show the PPI gaining 0.3% instead of 0.2% as previously reported. In the 12 months through November, the PPI increased 7.4% after advancing 8.1% in October.

  • Europe Cold Snap Tests Gas Reserves After Russian Supply Cut

    Frigid temperatures are boosting demand for natural gas in parts of Europe, an early test of the continent’s readiness for winter without Russian energy.

  • Credit Suisse Raises $4.3 Billion Capital After Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG completed a 4 billion-franc ($4.3 billion), two-pronged capital increase, giving Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner the funds needed to embark on a comprehensive restructuring of the troubled lender.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStock Traders Shrug Off Hot PPI to Focus on Fed: Markets WrapTop Money Managers See Global

  • Li Auto stock dips after company shows wider loss than expected

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. were off more than 1% in premarket trading Friday after the Chinese electric-vehicle company logged a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter. The company posted a third-quarter net loss of RMB1.65 billion ($231.3 million), or RMB1.68 per American depositary share, compared with a loss of RMB21.5 million, or RMB0.02 per ADS, in the year-earlier period. After adjustments, Li Auto lost RMB1.27 per ADS, compared with RMB0.34 per ADS a year before. The FactSet consensu

  • Australia’s Treasurer Says RBA Review to Guide Lowe Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said an independent review of the Reserve Bank will help guide his decision next year on whether to reappoint Governor Philip Lowe, whose term expires in September.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut R

  • ‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

    The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was the time to get into companies connected with online shopping, home digital entertainment, and wireless networking. With the lockdowns and work-from-home, these areas soared. But – they’ve seen sharp losses more recent

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Peabody (BTU) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Peabody (BTU) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Is Oxford Industries (OXM) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

    Oxford Industries (OXM) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Ciena Quashes Q4 Consensus As Supply Chain Crisis Ease; Looks To Deliver Outsized Revenue Growth In FY23

    Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 6.8% year-on-year to $971 million, beating the consensus of $849.9 million. Segments: Total Networking Platforms revenue fell by 9.2% Y/Y to $752.7 million, and Total Global Services decreased by 1% Y/Y to $125.5 million. Margins: Adjusted gross margin contracted 110 bps to 45.2% as costs decreased by 4.8% Y/Y. Adjusted operating margin contracted 380 bps to 13% as adjusted operating costs rose 1.9% Y/Y. Non-GAAP EPS of $0

  • Abbott Labs boosts dividend by more than 8%

    Abbott Laboratories said Friday morning that it would be raising its dividend to 51 cents a share. The increase amounts to a 8.5% bump relative to the company's prior quarterly dividend of 47 cents a share. Abbott Labs noted in the release that it has upped its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Shares are up 0.9% in Friday morning trading. They've lost 19% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 index has fallen 15%.