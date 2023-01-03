U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Baby Stroller (MTN-3420)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a stroller that could easily fold with a car seat still attached," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the HARRIS BENJAMIN. My design would provide a great stroller for anyone who uses public transit and it would be a wonderful choice when traveling with a baby."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides a convenient new baby stroller for infants and toddlers. In doing so, it allows parents to use an infant car seat/carrier in an easier manner outside the vehicle. As a result, it enhances maneuverability and it could provide a more comfortable ride for the child. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use and fold so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MTN-3420, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-innovative-baby-stroller-mtn-3420-301710403.html

SOURCE InventHelp

