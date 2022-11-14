U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Lighting Assembly (CHK 267)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrical technician and I wanted to create a new and innovative lighting device and lighting baffle assembly that would be easy to operate," said an inventor, from Crystal Lake, Ill., "so I invented THE ILLUMIN8. My design could be easily adjusted to meet the user's lighting needs."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to control a lighting assembly. In doing so, it offers added lighting ambiance and aesthetics within a room. It also increases convenience, comfort and control. The invention features a unique design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-innovative-lighting-assembly-chk-267-301675670.html

SOURCE InventHelp

