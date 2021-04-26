U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Interchangeable Ear Cuff to Enhance Style (SLT-251)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a series of interchangeable fashion accessories to adorn various types of earpieces including wireless communication devices and hearing aids," said an inventor, from Round Rock, Texas, "so I invented the HEARCUFF. My design could make the world more stylish one earpiece at a time."

The patented invention provides a unique way to enhance the appearance of an existing wireless earpiece, communication device or hearing aid. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional jewelry items. As a result, it increases style and it eliminates the need to permanently alter the earpiece. The invention features an interchangeable and decorative design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for adults, teens and children who utilize wireless earpieces, communication devices or hearing aids. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SLT-251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-interchangeable-ear-cuff-to-enhance-style-slt-251-301275607.html

SOURCE InventHelp

  • For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

    Chinese property developers have turned their sights to Hong Kong's border districts as mainlanders from neighbouring boomtown Shenzhen consider parts of the former British colony as a more affordable long-term housing prospect. The development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers from what was once considered Hong Kong's cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly viewing of the global finance hub as Shenzhen's "backyard". While Hong Kong's property market remains red-hot, the city's international economic prestige has come under pressure after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019 and sweeping new national security laws last year.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As U.S. capital gains tax hike looms, wealthy look for ways to soften the blow

    Wealth advisers are counseling clients to max out their retirement accounts, park gains in tax-deferred opportunity zone funds and even sell some assets to avoid being clobbered by a potential U.S. capital gains tax hike. The White House will this week propose nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, Reuters and other media outlets reported, in what would be the highest tax rate on investment gains since the 1920s. Any changes will be hard-fought in Congress, where Democrats hold a slim majority, and the final tax rate will likely be lower than the White House's opening salvo.

  • China’s Swine Fever Lockdown Reshapes $300 Billion Pig Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to control the transport of live hogs to rein in the spread of African swine fever is set to reshape the market and create regional price differences in the world’s biggest consumer and producer of pork.The country will be split into five regions from May, the agriculture ministry said last week, and live pigs will not be allowed across the boundaries. The move will push down pork prices in the main producing areas in the north and increase the cost of the popular protein in demand centers in the south. If the controls stay in place over the longer term, companies will be forced to open more pig farms closer to where their customers are.China’s hog industry was devastated by African swine fever in 2018 and, while herd sizes have recovered since then, a recent resurgence drove up pork imports to a record last month. Prices have fallen, however, as the culling of herds increased domestic supply. Pigs are a very important source of protein in China with the market for pork sales worth about 2 trillion yuan ($308 billion) a year, according to figures from the Dalian Commodity Exchange.Some 20% of China’s pigs, or about 140 million live animals, are transported each year, mainly from the northeast to the south to meet demand for fresh meat, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.“Some areas that used to call themselves no-pig counties or no-pig cities will have to build pig farms,” he said. But transport of frozen meat instead of live hogs will be encouraged, which will lead to an expansion of the cold-chain industry, Lin said.Northeast China is the top pig-producing region due to an abundant corn supply and relatively easy access to land, while the northwest region of Xinjiang has also been identified as an area in which to expand pork production.The controls will depress prices in the north in the short term and push them up in the south, according to Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. That may eventually prompt big pork producers -- including Muyuan Foodstuff Co., New Hope Liuhe Co. and Wens Foodstuff Group Co. -- to build more hog farms in the south and more slaughtering facilities in the northeast and northwest.The new rules are similar to systems developed in Brazil and Spain, which have been successful in getting rid of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said. While “the virus is still widely distributed and difficult to eradicate in the short term,” regional controls are an “inevitable choice,” it said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 10 basic rules that made Warren Buffett $100 billion

    These simple guidelines helped Buffett get rich, and anyone can use them.

  • Huawei in U.S. court after being accused of improperly helping its CFO in Canada

    Lawyers for China's Huawei will appear in a New York court on Monday to defend the indicted telecoms equipment giant against accusations it is improperly helping its chief financial officer fight extradition from Canada. U.S. prosecutors claim Huawei wrongly shared materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief executive officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive. A hearing on the dispute is scheduled for Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, where Huawei and Meng were indicted for bank fraud and other crimes, in a case that has strained ties between the United States, China and Canada.

  • JPMorgan Is Preparing to Offer a Bitcoin Fund to Wealthy Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to offer a Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, the latest sign that Wall Street is warming to the largest cryptocurrency after it soared in recent months.The actively managed fund will be available as soon as this summer, CoinDesk reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the plans. NYDIG will be the custody provider, a person with knowledge of the situation said, asking not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public.Spokespeople for JPMorgan and NYDIG declined to comment.Bitcoin rose as much as 12% Monday morning to trade at almost $54,000, the biggest intraday gain since early February.Wall Street banks are grappling with whether to offer clients exposure to cyptocurrencies after staying mostly on the sidelines as Bitcoin and other tokens surged in popularity. JPMorgan has been taking some of the biggest strides, adding Bitcoin exchanges Coinbase Inc. and Gemini Trust Co. as banking clients last year. The firm also turned to crypto to help speed up corporate payments, launching JPM Coin in 2019.JPMorgan co-President Daniel Pinto said last week that the firm will “accompany the clients” when it comes to Bitcoin. The biggest U.S. bank joins Morgan Stanley in planning to offer rich clients access to funds that enable ownership of Bitcoin.Read more: Morgan Stanley to Offer Rich Clients Access to Bitcoin FundsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan to Let Clients Invest in Bitcoin Fund for First Time: Sources

    The JPMorgan bitcoin fund could roll out as soon as this summer, sources tell CoinDesk. NYDIG will be the fund’s custody provider.

  • Goldman Sachs watching total margin loans after Archegos fund blowup -executive

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc are monitoring the total amount of loans borrowed on margin after the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management last month, the bank's President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Monday. Speaking at a virtual meeting held by the Economic Club of New York, Waldron said the total amount of margin debt industry-wide is about $800 billion, a roughly $300-billion increase over the past year. "That's an extraordinary (level) of margin debt," Waldron said.

  • Oxford COVID-19 vaccine tech maker Vaccitech targets $613 million valuation in U.S. IPO

    The company, which has development programs for conditions including hepatitis B, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, has raised $216 million to date from Gilead Sciences, Sequoia Capital China and Oxford Sciences Innovation among others. The UK-based company, spun out of Jenner Institute at the Oxford University in 2016, said it plans to list its American Depositary Shares (ADS) on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VACC".

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift near record levels ahead of packed earnings week

    Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday morning, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data.

  • Polygon Jumps in Crypto Market Rebound, as Ether Congestion Drives Adoption for Rivals

    Polygon has seen a 10x rise in the number of transactions since the start of the year.

  • White House says capital gains tax would hit 0.3% of taxpayers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's forthcoming capital gains tax hike proposal would affect only a 0.3% slice of U.S. taxpayers, a top economic aide said on Monday. Biden is set this week to propose nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, Reuters has reported, in what would be the highest tax rate on investment gains since the 1920s. The soon-to-be-announced tax hike will treat those investment gains as wages for top earners and applies only to about 500,000 households, according to Brian Deese, who runs Biden's policy-writing National Economic Council.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Starts The Week On A Strong Note

    GBP/USD settled above the resistance at 1.3865 and is trying to settle above the next resistance at 1.3900.

  • Tesla lifts Wall Street as big tech earnings set to roll in

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as electric-car maker Tesla gained ahead its earnings report, kicking off this week's results from heavyweight technology companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3% as analysts expect the company to report a rise in first-quarter revenue following record deliveries. Companies that constitute about 40% of the S&P 500's market cap report from Tuesday through Thursday, including Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. Shares of the companies were higher in early afternoon trading.

  • Crop Prices Soar to 8-Year High, Renewing Food Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A crop rally in the U.S. is threatening to make essential food commodities dramatically more expensive, and the costs could soon spill over onto grocery store shelves.Wheat, corn and soybeans, the backbone of much of the world’s diet, are all surging to the highest since 2013 after gains last week had some analysts warning that a speculative bubble was forming.Bad crop weather in key-producing countries is a major culprit. Dryness in the U.S., Canada and France is hurting wheat plants, as well as corn in Brazil. Rain in Argentina is derailing the soy harvest. Add to that the fears of drought coming to the American Farm Belt this summer.Meanwhile, China is gobbling up the world’s grain supplies, on track to take in its biggest haul of corn imports ever as it expands its massive hog herd. Rumors are swirling that the Asian nation is working on 1 million metric tons of new corn purchases, according to Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX.“The agriculture sector looks very appealing right now and the money is chasing it,” Suderman said.The agricultural rally is stirring food inflation fears, because staple crops heavily influence consumer prices for everything from bread and pizza dough to meat and even soda. The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index — which tracks key farm products — soared the most in almost nine years last week.The higher prices are also helping to drive even broader gains across the commodities complex, with metals such as palladium and copper rallying on a comeback in industrial operations around the world.Wheat climbed as much as 4.7% to $7.46 a bushel, the priciest since February 2013. Fresh buyers are starting to step in, with both Egypt and Bangladesh issuing new tenders.Corn rose by the 25-cent exchange limit to as high as $6.575 a bushel, the highest since May 20, 2013. Soybeans increased as much as 1.9% to $15.44 a bushel, the highest since June 5, 2013.Soybean oil traded at levels not seen in a decade. An expected increase in Canada’s canola acreage won’t be enough to alleviate tight inventories, according to Farmers Business Network. The U.S. will update planting progress and crop condition figures later Monday in Washington.Bullish investor momentum has yet to fade. Net long soybean bets surged the most since September in the week through April 20, and money managers flipped to a positive stance on wheat.Still, soybean, wheat and corn futures in Chicago are all trading in overbought territory with their 14-day relative strength indexes above 70, indicating that prices may have risen too far, too fast. Values declined in China, signaling a possible calming of shortage fears as summer crop plantings progress and hefty purchases of foreign supplies continue to arrive at ports.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • April 28 at 1pm EDT – IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat on “The Future of Space” with CEO and CTO at Momentus, and CIO at Stable Road Capital

    Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Capital CIO Brian Kabot With the planet beginning its recovery from the upending changes of the last year, don’t forget about that most crucial final frontier that spells so much for the future prospects of humanity: space. Momentus Inc., a company focused on shaping […]