InventHelp Inventor Develops Inverted Electric Toothbrush Holder (FED-2465)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new holder to help keep an electric toothbrush, handle, and base clean and sanitary," said an inventor, from Freeland, Wash., "so I invented the INVERTED ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH HOLDER. My design would eliminate the collection of water and it may reduce deterioration and corrosion."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means to store an electric toothbrush. In doing so, it helps keep the toothbrush shaft and internal components free from liquids. As a result, it increases cleanliness and hygiene and it could increase the life of the oral care tool. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

