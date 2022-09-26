U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,651.67
    -41.56 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,227.47
    -362.94 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,805.13
    -62.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,654.69
    -24.90 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    -1.89 (-2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.20
    -23.40 (-1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    -0.49 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9607
    -0.0081 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0203 (-1.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7270
    +1.4070 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,087.47
    +154.79 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.02
    +4.92 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Kinetic Energized Case (DLL-3867)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I placed a medallion on my phone and this allowed my phone to spin," said the inventor from Dallas, Texas. "I thought of this idea to create an energy source through my phone case."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He created the invention SPIN-A-CHARGE that incorporates kinetic energy collection technology into mobile device cases. This could help such mobile device and case combinations to be self-powered. It would help eliminate the need for repeated battery charging from external AC or DC power sources. Additionally the device would extend available battery run times and could be very useful for many mobile device users.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DLL-3867, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-kinetic-energized-case-dll-3867-301632481.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • iPhone 14 will be made in India, Apple announces

    Move comes amid increasing worldwide tensions

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Give Company A Profit Boost

    Two weeks after the launch of Apple's iPhone 14, demand remains hot for the Pro models but is cool for the regular models, analysts say.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 sales come up short in China, report says

    Consumers snapped up 987,000 units in the first three days of delivery, 11% lower than comparable sales of the iPhone 13 family last year, according to a Bloomberg report citing Jefferies analysts.

  • Apple’s controversial ‘Pay Later’ innovation may not come until next year because of ‘technical difficulties’

    Apple Pay Later will seemingly not launch until 2023 when a new iOS 16 update is released, report claims

  • 5 ways to make an old smartphone feel like new in 2022

    There are several simple ways to make your older phone feel like new again. Here are five of the easiest to do today.

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.

  • Peloton’s Top Marketer Is Heading to Autodesk

    The departure of Dara Treseder marks the latest in a series of shifts in the executive ranks since Barry McCarthy took over as CEO in February.

  • The Fed Is Coming Hard, and We Should Be Relieved

    The central bank needs to restore price stability while preserving the strength of the US dollar for the long-term good of the economy.

  • Li Auto stock drops after cutting delivery outlook, as supply chain issues outweigh 'robust' demand

    Share of Li Auto Inc. dropped 1.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker cut its delivery outlook for the third quarter, citing supply chain challenges. The company now expects to deliver about 25,500 EVs during the quarter, down from previous guidance of between 27,000 and 29,000. "The revision is a direct consequence of the supply chain constraint, while the underlying demand for the Company's vehicles remains robust," the company said in a statement. "The C

  • Hedge Fund That Shorted The Pound Now Bets Against UK Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Edouard de Langlade, founder of macro hedge fund EDL Capital, says the Bank of England will be forced to act to stabilize the UK’s currency and bond markets, which have cratered in response to the country’s tax cuts and fiscal policies.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • Costco banking on loyalty amid inflation, recession fears

    Costco customers seem to be swallowing the cost of membership fees to gain access to the wholesale retailer.

  • Valneva Tries Reviving COVID-19 Vaccine Play As It Talks With Potential Partner For An Updated Shot

    Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) is in talks with a potential partner to produce an updated version (second generation) of its COVID-19 vaccine that targets new variants of the infection. Valneva has won regulatory approval in the European Union and some other countries for its first-generation vaccine but said it had suspended manufacturing in light of low order levels. "The company is in active discussions with a prospective partner for potentially funding the development of a second-generation COVID

  • Short Sellers Targeted Commodities in September

    The volatility in the stock market rose in September, resulting in short sellers selling $19 billion of new shorts in eight trading days during the second half of the month. "Like using a boat's fish finder to locate schools of large fish, we can use the S3 Black App to look for profitable sub-industries on the short-side that are seeing increased short selling — winning trades where traders are increasing their bets," he said.

  • Italy's right-wing bloc wins election: five questions for markets

    Italy's right-wing bloc should have a solid majority in both houses of parliament following Sunday's election, potentially giving the country a rare chance of political stability after years of upheaval and fragile coalitions. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. However, Meloni and her allies face a daunting list of challenges, including soaring energy prices, war in Ukraine and renewed slowdown in the euro zone's third largest economy.

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks Fall; Pound Drops as BOE Fails to Reassure: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for

  • GSK selects Burberry's Brown as its first female CFO

    (Reuters) -Britain's GSK has appointed its first female chief financial officer, Julie Brown, to succeed Iain Mackay, as the drugmaker focuses on its core pharmaceuticals business. With Emma Walmsley as GSK's chief executive, Brown's appointment also creates a rare, all-female top management at a blue-chip British company and a global pharma major. Brown, who has extensive experience in the health and pharmaceutical industry, will join GSK from luxury fashion brand Burberry, in April and take up the job in May.

  • BOJ Buys More Bonds Than Planned as Yield Nears Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan bought a larger-than-planned amount of bonds at its regular operation on Monday, as the benchmark yield climbed toward the upper end of the central bank’s tolerated trading range.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues R

  • KB Home (KBH) Down 29.2% YTD: Lower Orders & Higher Rates Ail

    Rising rates and affordability issues are potent headwinds for KB Home (KBH).

  • LGT Capital Increased Allocation to Japan

    Mikio Kumada, financial economist at LGT Capital Partners, discusses the outlook for the economies and financial markets of Japan and China. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."