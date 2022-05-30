U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.69
    +0.62 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.90
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    +0.0042 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2643
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6210
    +0.5360 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,471.22
    +1,203.66 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.57
    +36.07 (+5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.86
    +5.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Kit to Protect Against the Coronavirus (TLS-166)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple kit to protect users against germs and viruses while working, shopping, traveling or just on-the-go," said an inventor, from Saint Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented the DISPOSABLE AND REUSABLE MASK. My design could increase safety and sanitary conditions for health-conscious individuals."
The invention provides a kit to help protect against germs and the coronavirus. In doing so, it offers a more comfortable alternative to traditional masks. It also reduces the transfer of germs when utilizing public seating and shopping carts. As a result, it provides added peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a practical design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-kit-to-protect-against-the-coronavirus-tls-166-301556230.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Oil above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting on Russia sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether the European Union would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, was up 69 cents, or 0.6%, at $120.12 a barrel at 1310 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 74 cents, or 0.6%, to $115.81 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Brent Crude Tops $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a two-month high as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the EU worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseBrent crude rose above $1

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tes

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • 10 Reasons Warren Buffett Is Such a Successful Investor

    The simplicity and transparency of the Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy has led to an average annual return of 20.1% over 57 years.

  • Brent crude hits two-month high as China lifts COVID restrictions. Analyst predicts $124/barrel is next.

    Monday's surge in the global benchmark comes as China eased up on COVID restrictions in two major cities. Analysts are mixed about the staying power of oil gains.

  • Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.

  • I’m 60, a school bus driver and bartender with $165,000 saved for retirement and a spender mentality – ‘is there any hope for me?’

    While doing this exercise, you may find you’re paying for stuff you actually have no use for, like a magazine or streaming service subscription, or you may find that you’ve been spending so much money on things you don’t care about that you’re not able to put money toward the stuff you actually care about, including your retirement savings. You might want to claim as early as you can to get extra cash flow, which would be 62, or you might find you can afford to hold out a little longer while you’re working, in which case, you’d see how much you’d get later.

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Oil Ban Impasse With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenC

  • Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChin

  • Volkswagen CEO defends operations in China's Xinjiang, Handelsblatt reports

    Volkswagen plans to continue operations at its plant in China's Xinjiang region despite reports of human rights violations there, the chief executive said in comments published by the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday. The German carmaker, which has a joint venture with China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor, has since 2013 run a plant in Urumqi, the capital of the western region where Western nations and rights groups say ethnic Uyghurs face torture and detention. "I believe that the presence of SAIC Volkswagen leads to the situation improving for people," Chief Executive Herbert Diess was quoted as saying.

  • Meta’s German Oculus Blockade Has Startups Facing Harsh Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s ongoing battle with German regulators has created a stumbling block for the country’s nascent virtual reality industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseLocal startu

  • Former exec sues CIBC for $1 million over sexual, racial discrimination

    The London office of one of Canada's top banks Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has been accused of operating a hostile and degrading environment for women, according to a discrimination claim by a former executive at the firm. Zhuofang Wei, who worked as an executive director at CIBC for nearly two years between 2018 and 2020, is suing CIBC for 800,000 pounds ($1 million) for lost earnings and damages, alleging she was subjected to sexual and racial discrimination by managers. Wei said she was dismissed by CIBC in March 2020 after she objected to taking on a new role without an increase in pay.

  • Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed a new three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I can not speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom," Vucic told reporters. Vucic said that Serbia he had agreed with Putin that the price of gas would be linked to the oil price, but did not elaborate.

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. See: 22 Side...